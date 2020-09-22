Chipotle Brings Back Carne Asada - Shares Rise

Chipotle Mexican Grill again will serve its premium steak dish, carne asada, in U.S. restaurants starting next week.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) - Get Report stock rose on Tuesday after the burrito chain said it was bringing its popular steak dish, carne asada, back to its restaurants in the U.S. for a limited time.

Shares of the Newport Beach, Calif., company at last check rose 1.9% to $1229.20.

The dish will also return to the menu in Canada, the company added.

And the chain said its sliced-steak dish will also be introduced in Chiptole's outlets in France for the first time.

"To bring back Carne Asada to our menu, we underwent an extensive vetting process to find more suppliers that meet our stringent food-with-integrity standards," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.

The Mexican food chain will roll out its sliced steak dish in the U.S. in phases.

Last year Chipotle had said that serving carne asada had increased its commodity cost, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Members of Chipotle's loyalty program can order carne asada exclusively for two days starting Tuesday through digital orders via the app and website.

From Sept. 24 to Sept. 27 all customers can get the protein dish through the digital orders via the Chipotle app or website.

Starting Sept. 28, carne asada will finally be available in restaurants and across third-party delivery services.

The company did not specify for how long it would be selling the carne asada.

Chipotle has been busy on the marketing front.

Last month Chipotle Mexican Grill offered a promotion whereby the first 250,000 people to correctly answer 10 online questions about the burrito chain would receive a buy-one-item-get-one-free offer for digital orders. The promotion was wrapped up by 2.15 pm ET as the restaurant chain met its target.

Chipotle has been offering free delivery on Mondays for orders of $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. That deal ends Sept. 28.

And in August Chipotle offered a promotion deal with Tony Hawk, including a burrito named after the skateboarding legend and access to his videogames.