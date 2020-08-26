Chipotle Promotion Ends Quickly, as 250,000 Win Free Item

The winners of Chipotle's buy-one-get-one promotion had to correctly answer 10 questions about the chain. The contest ended quickly.

Here this morning, gone this afternoon.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report on Wednesday morning offered a promotion whereby the first 250,000 people to correctly answer 10 online questions about the burrito chain would receive a buy-one-item-get-one-free offer for digital orders.

A check of Chipotle’s website at 2:15 p.m. ET showed the promotion was finished.

The website still includes questions for fun, including:

- “Grown on a tree, used as a whole or by piece, an aroma that's spiced and sweet, this could be a surprise little treat you find in your meal—but don't squeal!” The answer is bay leaf.

- “In 2017, Chipotle became the only national restaurant brand with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives in any of the ingredients used to prepare food. Which of the following most accurately represents Chipotle’s view on preservatives?”

The correct answer is all of the above, including: “When your food is made and served fresh, you don’t need to preserve it. Lemon and lime juice are excellent natural preservatives, but we only use them for flavor. Artificial preservatives are not real.”

Chipotle also announced free delivery for orders of $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com every Monday through Sept. 28.

Earlier this month, Chipotle offered a promotion deal with Tony Hawk, including a burrito named for the skateboarding legend and access to his videogames.

The burrito, which included brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese and guacamole, was available for five days with digital orders.

Chipotle shares recently traded at $1,272.44, up 0.2%. They have jumped 53% year to date.