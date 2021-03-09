Chipotle Adds Quesadillas, Gains Positive Goldman Comments

Goldman called Chipotle stock's recent decline a buying opportunity and kept the stock on its Conviction list.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report rose sharply Tuesday after the fast-food icon announced it’s introducing customizable quesadillas to its digital-only menu starting on March 11.

And perhaps more importantly, Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber called the stock’s recent decline a buying opportunity and kept his buy rating. The stock also remains on Goldman’s Conviction list.

To be sure, Garber lowered his target price to $1,725 from $1,750 to reflect the recent move.

Chipotle recently traded at $1,416.40, up 6.10%. It has slid 7% over the last month, but has soared 94% over the past year amid heavy eater demand during the Covid pandemic. That beats the 31% gain of the S&P 500 index during that period.

As for the quesadillas, they will only be available on the Chipotle app and website, and will include monterey jack cheese and are prepared with “responsibly-raised” chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas, or fajita vegetables, Chipotle said.

The quesadillas are cut into triangular pieces and served in 100% compostable packaging, the company said. And eaters can choose salsas or side orders, including tomato salsa, sour cream or hand-mashed guacamole, for a small premium. It didn’t specify the price of the new item.

“For years, the quesadilla has been one of the most talked about Chipotle menu items on social media,” Chipotle said.

As for the view of Goldman’s Garber, he sees the quesadillas as part of a strong product pipeline for Chipotle, The Fly reports. He says the company’s coming out of the pandemic in tip-top shape.

Chipotle still stands as "one of the most compelling opportunities in the restaurant industry," Garber said.