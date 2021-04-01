Chipmakers Gain on Taiwan Semi Plans to Expand Chip Production

Shares of chipmakers gain after the world’s biggest semiconductor maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, says it plans to boost chip fabrication capacity.

Shares of chipmakers including Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report rose Thursday after the world’s biggest semiconductor maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) - Get Report, said it plans to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand its chip fabrication capacity.

Shares of Micron, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report, Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report and other chipmakers were all higher in premarket trading on Thursday after TSMC said it plans to address the global chip supply crunch that has been plaguing automakers like Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Ford (F) - Get Report and electronics manufacturers like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Samsung Electronics.

TSMC suppliers also surged on the news, buoyed in part also by Micron’s bullish forecast. Screen Holdings climbed 6%, Tokyo Electron rose 4.7% and ASM International jumped as much as 5.4% on Thursday.

TSMC’s own share price was up 2.6% on the day.

Relied on by everyone from Apple and Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report to Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, TSMC is the world’s go-to semiconductor foundry, or producer of chips designed by others. The silicon it churns out goes into practically every modern piece of electronics, from smartphones and smart fridges to connected cars.

In a letter to customers obtained by Bloomberg, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said the company’s fabs have been “running at over 100% utilization over the past 12 months,” but demand still outpaced supply.

Thousands of new employees are being hired and multiple new factories are under construction, he added, and TSMC will suspend wafer price reductions for a year from the start of 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Carmakers including Tesla have been hit particularly hard by the chip shortages, with estimates for lost revenue of more than $60 billion this year. Ford (F) - Get Report said Wednesday it would temporarily suspend production at two plants that make its best-selling F-150 pickup.

Intel (INTC) - Get Report in March announced plans to directly compete with TSMC for the business of manufacturing chips for other companies, with a $20 billion investment in two new factories in Arizona. Samsung is also spending in excess of $100 billion over a decade to expand its semiconductor business, which has hurt its business.

At last check, the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - Get Report was up 1.03% at $243.05 in premarket trading. It ended the trading day Wednesday up 2.87%. The ETF has gained more than 12% year to date, despite the chip shortage.

AMD, Apple, Nvidia and Ford are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.