TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
The Evolution of Blockchain: How the Foundation of Crypto Is Changing Fintech
The Evolution of Blockchain: How the Foundation of Crypto Is Changing Fintech
Publish date:

Chipmaker Smart Global Jumps on Earnings Beat

Smart Global more than doubled its adjusted earnings in its fiscal third quarter.
Author:

Shares of Smart Global  (SGH) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter adjusted results.

For the quarter ended May 28 the Newark, Calif., company swung to a loss of 30 cents a share from net income of 3 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter.

The latest adjusted earnings of $1.39 a share nearly doubled from a year earlier and beat the consensus analyst estimate of $1.09 a share in a FactSet survey. 

Revenue of $437.7 million exceeded the estimate of $415.5 million. 

TST Recommends

This was the first quarter in which SGH added Cree LED's operations to its financial report. The acquisition closed in March.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects GAAP earnings of 95 cents a share, plus or minus 15 cents.

Adjusted earnings should come in between $1.45 and $1.75 a share on net sales of $440 million to $480 million. Analysts are expecting earnings of $1.60 a share on revenue of $461 million. 

Smart Global shares at last check jumped 16% to $55.34. The stock was up 26% in 2021 through the close of Tuesday trading. 

Hong Kong Stocks Lifted By Surprise China Growth Signals As CanSino And Vaccine Stocks Recoup Losses
MARKETS

S&P 500 Rises, Nasdaq Slips and Bond Yields Slide as Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes

BigCommerce Holdings Lead
INVESTING

BigCommerce Holdings Climbs on Amazon Fulfillment Deal

Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Investing in Bitcoin? First Assess Your Risk Tolerance, Then Assess Your Options

boston-beer-gets-another-upgrade-on-strong-growth-of-truly-brand
INVESTING

Boston Beer Upgraded as Credit Suisse Sees Growth in Hard Seltzer

Blockchain, democratising financial instruments. Photo: Shutterstock
TECHNOLOGY

Everything You Need To Know About Blockchain Interoperability

Bill Gates Melinda Gates Lead
INVESTING

Dare Bioscience Jumps on Gates Foundation Grant Up to $49M

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Tests Record High on Samsung Profit Forecast, Treasury Bond Yield Retreat

Alibaba Restructures Operations To Form Life Services Division To Take On Meituan
INVESTING

Alibaba and Didi in Spotlight Amid China Crackdown; Cramer Notes Didi 'Chicanery'