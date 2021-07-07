Chipmaker Smart Global Jumps on Earnings Beat

Smart Global more than doubled its adjusted earnings in its fiscal third quarter.

Shares of Smart Global (SGH) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter adjusted results.

For the quarter ended May 28 the Newark, Calif., company swung to a loss of 30 cents a share from net income of 3 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter.

The latest adjusted earnings of $1.39 a share nearly doubled from a year earlier and beat the consensus analyst estimate of $1.09 a share in a FactSet survey.

Revenue of $437.7 million exceeded the estimate of $415.5 million.

This was the first quarter in which SGH added Cree LED's operations to its financial report. The acquisition closed in March.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects GAAP earnings of 95 cents a share, plus or minus 15 cents.

Adjusted earnings should come in between $1.45 and $1.75 a share on net sales of $440 million to $480 million. Analysts are expecting earnings of $1.60 a share on revenue of $461 million.

Smart Global shares at last check jumped 16% to $55.34. The stock was up 26% in 2021 through the close of Tuesday trading.