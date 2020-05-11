Chip Equipment Makers Could Both Gain and Lose From New U.S. Policies

Washington D.C. is interested in both convincing Intel and TSMC to build new U.S. chip manufacturing plants, and in curbing chip equipment exports to China.

Chip equipment makers could be staring at new opportunities and new risks as the U.S. government pays closer attention to where chips are manufactured.

Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump Administration is in talks with both Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor to build chip manufacturing plants (fabs) in the U.S.. The paper added that some U.S. officials are also interested in having Samsung, the world’s other top-3 chip manufacturer, “expand its contract-manufacturing operations in the U.S. to produce more advanced chips.”

An Intel (INTC) - Get Report VP indicated that his company, which already operates a number of U.S. fabs, is in talks to build a plant that would securely provide chips for government clients, along with other customers. TSMC (TSM) - Get Report, which claims a 50%-plus chip contract manufacturing (foundry) share, has reportedly talked with the Commerce and Defense Departments as well as major client Apple (AAPL) - Get Report about building a new U.S. fab.

Though TSMC currently has one fab in Washington State, the rest of its fabs, including the ones used to make advanced chips for a slew of high-profile U.S. chip developers, are located in Taiwan. And that in turn unsettles U.S. government officials worried about Beijing’s continued desire to reunify mainland China with Taiwan.

Should Intel, TSMC and/or Samsung build expensive new fabs in the U.S., that would be a positive for chip equipment makers such as Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report, KLA (KLAC) - Get Report and Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report. As it is, these companies are currently seeing strong orders from processor and foundry clients such as Intel and TSMC, along with some moderate improvement in demand from memory makers following big 2019 order cuts.

But while Washington’s interest in seeing new fabs built in the U.S. could prove a boon for chip equipment makers, its attempts to curb chip equipment exports to China might end up hurting their sales.

On April 28, the Department of Commerce announced that it’s expanding export restrictions on China, Russia and Venezuela for products that have potential military end uses. The DOC also announced that it’s eliminating civilian-usage license exceptions for products whose export is restricted for national security reasons. And it floated a proposal to modify license exceptions for the re-exporting of products by certain non-U.S. countries, arguing that these countries have allowed the re-exporting of goods to China that the DOC wouldn’t have authorized the direct exporting of.

After closely reviewing the DOC rules, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon concluded that U.S. exports of U.S. chip manufacturing and test/inspection equipment could be impacted by the new restrictions on products with military end-uses, as could exports of some high-performance chips. He also noted that the proposed changes to license exceptions for re-exported products by non-U.S. countries could impact foreign chip equipment makers such as ASML (ASML) - Get Report and Tokyo Electron, should more than 25% of the content of their products be deemed to be of U.S. origin.

The new DOC rules come at a time when China has become a major export market for chip equipment makers in the U.S. and elsewhere, as Beijing continues aggressively supporting the development of its domestic chip industry. China’s biggest foundry, SMIC, is currently planning a Shanghai IPO after having delisted its shares from the NYSE in 2019.

The rules also come two months after it was reported that the Trump Administration, which last year placed sweeping export restrictions on China’s Huawei, is thinking about requiring foreign companies that rely on U.S. chip manufacturing equipment to obtain a license in order to supply Huawei.

Should such a rule go into effect, it would impact TSMC, which counts Huawei’s HiSilicon chip unit among its major clients.