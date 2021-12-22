Chinese AI Firm SenseTime Refiles for Hong Kong IPO

Company accused by U.S. of being part of Chinese military-industrial complex involved in ethnic genocide.

SenseTime, the Chinese artificial intelligence software company, has refiled for its Hong Kong initial public offering – without offering shares to U.S. investors.

According to TheStreet’s Alex Frew McMillan, the exclusion of U.S. investors is a sign of things to come if the U.S. government makes it hard or illegal for U.S. investors to buy shares in Chinese companies. “On the Chinese side, regulators are eyeing new rules that would bar tech companies from selling shares abroad,” McMillan said in Real Money.

SenseTime filed a supplemental prospectus recently in Hong Kong, marking the start of the offer. The shares are due to start trading on December 30 under the ticker HK:0020.

“The prospectus is not for distribution in the United States, we're told,” McMillan said. “The securities are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and 'may not be offered or sold, pledged or transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons," the prospectus states."

As usual, when it comes to the U.S. and China, geopolitical motives are fully in play here.

“The move is necessary after the U.S. government added SenseTime to its list of companies that it adjudges part of the Chinese Military-Industrial Complex,” McMillan said. “That caused SenseTime to pull the plug [...] on its first attempt to sell US$767 million in shares, as I explained on December 13.”

SenseTime is selling 1.5 billion shares, yielding up to HK$5.985 billion (US$767.4 million). “One change in the refiling is that its cornerstone investors, institutional investors that guarantee to buy a chunk of shares before the offering, are taking up a larger share of the offering,” McMillan said. “They will buy shares equivalent to US$511.6 million. That's 66.7% of the offering, up about 10 percentage points from the previous plans.”

The U.S. Treasury Department made its decision over SenseTime on International Human Rights Day, saying Hong Kong-based SenseTime's Chinese operating subsidiary "has developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target's ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs."

“The company has bragged about that capability on patent applications, the Treasury notes, highlighting how its AI surveillance software can identify Uighurs (there are different versions of the spelling) even when they're wearing beards, sunglasses and masks,” McMillan noted.

“China has embarked on a campaign of ethnic genocide in its westernmost Xinjiang province, throwing one million or more minorities into "reeducation" camps, effectively arrested and imprisoned for an unlimited amount of time,” he added. “They must learn Mandarin Chinese, renounce their culture and religion, and demonstrate sufficiently "patriotic" behavior before being released. Even then, they may be pressed by local officials into taking jobs that amount to forced labor, sometimes to pay off loans for new homes when their existing house was demolished.”

SenseTime protests its inclusion on that list, which it says is made based on a "fundamental misperception" of the company.

“The company says it is "committed to promoting sustainable, responsible and ethical use of AI”, McMillan said. “It says its tech is developed by scientists and practitioners "with an aim to use technology to improve people's lives."