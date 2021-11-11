China's Real Estate Industry Keeps Crumbling

TheStreet’s Alex Frew McMillan is on the case in China, where the country’s beleaguered real estate property industry is closing in on “condemned” status.

“Like a punishing pub crawl gone horribly wrong, the Chinese property sector keeps lurching along but in progressively worse shape,” McMillan wrote on Real Money recently. “Developers keep dropping like barflies, and there will be one hell of a hangover to pay.”

Shimao Group Holdings (SIOPF) is the latest to fade, McMillan reports.

“Standard & Poor's downgraded its debt ... given overall weakening in property demand,” he said. “Shimao sales were down 32% in October compared with a year ago, far worse than the 5% decline seen in the first 10 months in total. The company's above-average profitability in property development will likely fall to bang average over the next one-to-two years, S&P says. Rising land costs are clashing with price caps in high-tier Chinese cities to eat into margins.”

McMillan added that “The company said on Friday that it would be buying its own stocks and bonds in a bid to boost confidence, and that it will consider selling commercial and hotel properties if prices are good,” McMillan noted. “Shimao's bonds were at the lowest investment grade of BBB- prior to the S&P downgrade. Now they are in speculative territory, at BB+. Its bond maturing in July 2022 is trading at 73 cents on the dollar, well above the disastrous levels of China's most-troubled developers.”

The news gets worse, as the U.S. Federal Reserve warned that problems in China's property market could affect the U.S. financial system. “The Fed, in its twice-a-year Financial Stability Report, warned that the woes of Chinese developers could feed into a sharp tightening of global financial conditions, particularly in highly-indebted emerging markets,” McMillan said.

The root cause of China’s property sector crash is Beijing's introduction in August 2020 of its "three red lines" policy, limiting how much developers are allowed to borrow.

“Developers have to maintain a liability to asset ratio of less than 70%, a net gearing ratio of less than 100%, and a cash to short-term debt ratio of more than 1x,” McMillan reported. “That has left the most-leveraged developers scrambling to meet requirements. Only 6.3% of Chinese developers could satisfy all three red lines at the time of their introduction, S&P calculated.”

Since it’s state policy that has created the liquidity issues for developers, Beijing could presumably tweak the measures if the entire property sector runs into trouble.

“For now, it appears happy to let some private developers struggle, even as it tells them to meet obligations to creditors,” McMillan added.