China's New Rules Limiting Overseas IPOs Go Into Effect

In its ongoing quest to better control in-state companies, China is toughening its rules for those that seek to list overseas, with new regulations requiring all entities to file for approval with the government’s stock watchdog. Additionally, a separate set of instructions stipulates that companies in restricted industries must seek special permission to go public abroad.

“The net effect is to close the loophole that Chinese tech companies in particular have exploited so they can sell shares outside China's walled-off stock markets,” wrote Real Money’s Alex Frew McMillan recently. “While these changes remove the loophole, they also clarify that it isn’t totally illegal for companies in the tech sector or sensitive industries to go public abroad.”

The Chinese government seems to want things both ways. It paints the changes as an opening up and liberalization of its securities regulations, but makes it more difficult for Chinese companies to sell shares internationally at a time they also face regulatory pressure from U.S. authorities.

“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is imposing new rules requiring overseas listings to file accounts that the SEC's accounting arm can inspect, or be kicked off U.S. exchanges after three years,” McMillan said. “Chinese accounting firms, even the local arms of the Big Four, are blocked by law from doing just that.”

According to McMillan, China recently released a new version of its "Negative List," which went into effect on January 1. The list itemizes which industries are off-limits or require special permissions for investment.

“The regulator that compiles that list, the National Development and Reform Commission, has also issued new guidance to "improve the accuracy" of how the list applies to overseas investors,” McMillan noted. “What's new is that foreign investors are not allowed to participate in the management of Negative List companies, and they can own at most 30% of such companies, with no single investor owning more than a 10% stake.”

Chinese securities regulators tolerated these legal shenanigans while the country was opening up and desperate for foreign capital. But no more. “Quite honestly, I don't blame them, since the BVI or Caymans structure was an obvious dodge to skirt securities regulations,” McMillan said.

The new rules should prevent a repeat of the fiasco surrounding the listing of DiDi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report.

“The market leader in ride hailing in China went public on June 30 to much fanfare,” McMillan noted. “Days later, its shares tanked when the Chinese authorities barred it from soliciting new customers and stripped its apps from app stores.”

However, the CSRC said the new rules would not be retroactive, meaning they do not apply to many of China's largest tech companies, including the two largest, Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK) (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report and Tencent Holdings (HK:0700) (TCTZF) .