China's Tech Sector Is Starting to Return to Normal

The normalization of demand that's occurring in China could be a sign of things to come in the U.S. and Europe.

Less than three months after China began seeing its COVID-19 lockdowns, the country’s tech scene is starting to look much like it did before the lockdowns took hold.

On Monday, Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi disclosed that its Chinese ride-sharing activity has rebounded to year-ago levels, with daily rides topping 30 million. It added that orders for its bike-sharing service (Didi Bike) have topped 10 million.

By comparison, Uber (UBER) - Get Report CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on June 3 that his company’s global ride-sharing business is still down about 70% annually, a slight improvement from the 80% decline it was previously seeing. Likewise, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report, which operates only in the U.S. and Canada, disclosed last week that its rides rose 26% in May relative to April, but were still down about 70% relative to May 2019.

Separately, after hosting investor calls with Alibaba’s (BABA) - Get Report management, Mizuho analyst James Lee said on Monday that he believes Alibaba’s annual gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth is back above 20%, after having dropped to 10% in the March quarter due to the impact of lockdowns on the operations of Chinese merchants and logistics firms. Lee added that he thinks Alibaba’s food delivery business is also normalizing, and that Alibaba’s guidance for 28%-plus revenue growth in fiscal 2021 (ends in March 2021) “appears to be very achievable.”

The remarks come after Alibaba said on its May 22 earnings call that it has seen “a healthy recovery in our [Chinese] retail marketplaces” since March. Along similar lines, archrival JD.com (JD) - Get Report mentioned on its May 15 Q1 call that it has seen “accelerating growth in the first half of Q2.”

On Monday, it was reported that Tesla’s (TSLA) - Get Report Chinese Model 3 deliveries more than tripled in May relative to April, reaching a new high of 11,095. The data comes from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), which previously reported that local Model 3 deliveries were slightly above 10,000 for the whole of Q1.

But while the normalization of Chinese tech demand is a positive for some products and services, it’s a negative for others -- particularly digital content services aimed at consumers.

On its May 13 Q1 call, Tencent forecast that COVID-19 would drive long-term “structural changes” in fields such as e-commerce activity from retailers and brands, the use of remote learning tools and interest in online healthcare services. However, the company also observed that Chinese consumption of gaming, video and Internet services began normalizing in March, and that this trend will weigh on both its gaming and ad revenue going forward.

It’s worth noting here that the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on Chinese tech usage and spending was somewhat different than their impact on U.S. and European usage and spending. For example, in contrast with China, e-commerce activity jumped in the U.S. and Europe following lockdowns. And whereas COVID-19 actually pressured the Chinese PC market, demand for notebooks in the U.S. and Europe rose sharply thanks to purchases made to support newly-remote workers and students.

Nonetheless, given that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns began and ended before lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe did, some of the normalization that it’s currently seeing could be a leading indicator for what's likely to happen elsewhere.