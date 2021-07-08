Didi, China Companies Face Broader Oversight From China Tech Agency

China's Cyberspace Administration is looking to expand its presence by regulating Chinese companies that are listed in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies on Thursday were tumbling as the Cyberspace Administration of China is expected to expand its presence by regulating them.

The regulator reports to a leadership group headed by China's president. The changes are designed to tighten coordination between the main economic and financial regulators, according to Dow Jones.

The moves come as Didi Global (DIDI) - Get Report, a Chinese ride-sharing app, was removed from mobile-app stores in China. That occurred after the cyberspace agency alleged "national data security risks" as it attempted to "maintain national security protection and protect the public interest."

At last check shares of Didi Global dropped 5.5% to $11.25, after dropping nearly 5% in Wednesday's session. Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report dropped 2.9% to $202, and Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report fell 3.4% to $176.54.

Specifically, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said Wednesday that it was planning rule changes that would allow it to block a Chinese company from listing on U.S. and other overseas exchanges, even if the unit selling shares is incorporated outside China.

The proposed change is the first indication of how Beijing plans to implement a crackdown on overseas listings, flagged on Tuesday by the country’s State Council.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a key gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong, neared a bear market after falling nearly 3% during Wednesday's session.