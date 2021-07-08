TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
How China's Treatment of Its Tech Giants Has Evolved: Video Timeline
How China's Treatment of Its Tech Giants Has Evolved: Video Timeline
Publish date:

Didi, China Companies Face Broader Oversight From China Tech Agency

China's Cyberspace Administration is looking to expand its presence by regulating Chinese companies that are listed in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Author:

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies on Thursday were tumbling as the Cyberspace Administration of China is expected to expand its presence by regulating them.

The regulator reports to a leadership group headed by China's president. The changes are designed to tighten coordination between the main economic and financial regulators, according to Dow Jones. 

The moves come as Didi Global  (DIDI) - Get Report, a Chinese ride-sharing app, was removed from mobile-app stores in China. That occurred after the cyberspace agency alleged "national data security risks" as it attempted to "maintain national security protection and protect the public interest."

At last check shares of Didi Global dropped 5.5% to $11.25, after dropping nearly 5% in Wednesday's session. Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report dropped 2.9% to $202, and Baidu  (BIDU) - Get Report  fell 3.4% to $176.54.  

TST Recommends

Specifically, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said Wednesday that it was planning rule changes that would allow it to block a Chinese company from listing on U.S. and other overseas exchanges, even if the unit selling shares is incorporated outside China.

Chart Spells Bad News for Baidu: Real Money's Ed Ponsi

The proposed change is the first indication of how Beijing plans to implement a crackdown on overseas listings, flagged on Tuesday by the country’s State Council.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a key gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong, neared a bear market after falling nearly 3% during Wednesday's session. 

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks and Bond Yields Sink as Anxiety Grows Over the Threats to Global Growth

Beyond Meat Tumbles After JPMorgan Cuts Rating to Neutral on Valuation Concerns
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Unveils Plant-Based Chicken Tenders at U.S. Eateries

TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer 7/7/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer on the Selloff, Oil, Newegg, Tesla, Alphabet

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Debuts Lower-Priced Model Y in China as Sales Slip

Reddit Meme Stock Lead
INVESTING

Newegg Leads Meme Stock Decline as Momentum Cracks

Security Contract Raises Questions About Wells Fargo Board Member's Independence
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Stocks to Buy in a Selloff

what-is-coinbase-and-how-do-you-use-it
INVESTING

Crypto Stocks Coinbase, Riot Blockchain Fall as Bitcoin Slides

How Do You Get a Business ID Number?
Sponsored Story

What Is a Consumption Tax?