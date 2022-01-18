Skip to main content
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff

China Stake in California Plane Maker Reportedly Probed by U.S.

The FBI and a government panel are looking at accusations of illegal technology transfer to China from a young California aircraft company.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The FBI and a U.S. government panel that investigates foreign investment are looking at accusations of illegal technology transfer to China from a young aircraft company.

The news came from The Wall Street Journal, which cited knowledgeable sources and documents that it examined.

The case involves Icon Aircraft, the Vacaville, Calif., producer of small recreational planes that can land and take off from water or land.

At issue is an equity stake in Icon held by Shanghai Pudong Science & Technology Investment Co., an investment concern backed by China’s government. 

The stake is 47%, making Shanghai Pudong the company’s biggest shareholder, according to The Journal.

TheStreet Recommends

Some U.S. shareholders allege that the Chinese firm has gutted the company and sent its technology to China. The Americans claim the technology has potential military applications, the Journal reports.

The shareholders asked the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment to investigate the situation. Cfius, a multiagency group that recommends whether the president should veto deals with foreign companies, began doing so in November, the Journal’s sources and documents indicated.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into possible criminal violations stemming from the technology transfer.

The probes come as relations between the U.S. and China deteriorate, with the U.S. protesting Chinese human rights violations in Xinjiang province and Hong Kong, alleged Chinese trade violations and its aggressive stance on Taiwan. 

The two countries are in a pitched battle over developing important technologies for the economy and military.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proved start-ups with the right technology and determination can take on entrenched industry giants. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
TSLA

EV: Tesla Goes to Africa to Limit Its dependence to China

ActionAlertsPLUS Exclusive: The Future of eSports and Video Games
MARKETS
MSFTATVIEA

Video Game Stocks Leap After $68.7 Billion Microsoft-Activision Takeover Deal

Activision Lead
MARKETS
MSFTATVITTWO

Microsoft To Buy 'Call of Duty' Maker Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
OEXGSUAL

Stock Market Today - 1/18: Dow Slumps As Oil Prices, Treasury Yields Surge; Activision Blizzard Soars

Wake and Shake Lead
LIFESTYLE
SHAK

Shake Shack Comes Out With Two New Milkshakes

Dollar Tree Lead
INVESTING
DLTR

Dollar Tree Shoppers Buck at Retailer's Price Hike to $1.25

Photos: Starbucks in China Is Almost Unrecognizable
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Expands Delivery Service in China

Apple Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FBSNEGOOGL

Apple's $2,000 VR/AR Headset to take on FB, Google in Metaverse