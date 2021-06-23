TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Why Cathie Wood Blames Elon Musk, ESG Investing for Crypto Drop
Why Cathie Wood Blames Elon Musk, ESG Investing for Crypto Drop
Publish date:

China's ReTo Eco-Solutions Rises on Hainan Iron-Tailings Project

ReTo expects an environmental project in Hainan province to generate about $43.7 million in annual sales and $20.4 million of gross profit.
Author:

ReTo Eco-Solutions  (RETO) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after the Chinese environmental technology company unveiled an iron-tailings project in Hainan province.

The project is expected to generate about 280 million yuan ($43.7 million) in annual sales and 131 million yuan ($20.4 million) of gross profit, the company said.

ReTo recently traded at $1.24, up 6%, and has doubled over the past six months amid investor enthusiasm for clean-environment investments.

“ReTo will design, build and manage a facility in the Hainan Province, and this latest project will be responsible for the largest volume of iron tailings in Hainan,” it said.

Iron ore tailings are a form of solid waste produced during the beneficiation process of iron ore concentrate. Beneficiation is purifying the ore before smelting.

“The high volume of waste generated creates a significant environmental and economic cost, due to its massive land occupation and ecological damage,” ReTo said.

“Therefore, there is a greater need than ever for effective waste management systems and solutions.”

ReTo was selected on its “expertise in recycling the remaining ore and processing it into environmentally friendly building materials,” the company said. The project will have a 3-million-ton treatment capacity.

Meanwhile, Suni Harford, president of UBS Asset Management, told TheStreet.com last week that environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, is the next big investing trend.

"Everything we do today, we could do differently, more efficiently, more effectively from a planet perspective, and you're going to see a tremendous amount in that area,” she said.

Meanwhile, financial adviser Steve Bogner discussed ESG investing on TheStreet.com earlier this month.

Why Cathie Wood Blames Elon Musk, ESG Investing for Crypto Drop
Why Cathie Wood Blames Elon Musk, ESG Investing for Crypto Drop

China's ReTo Eco-Solutions Rises on Hainan Iron-Tailings Project

ReTo expects an environmental project in Hainan province to generate about $43.7 million in annual sales and $20.4 million of gross profit.
Author:
Publish date:

ReTo Eco-Solutions  (RETO) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after the Chinese environmental technology company unveiled an iron-tailings project in Hainan province.

The project is expected to generate about 280 million yuan ($43.7 million) in annual sales and 131 million yuan ($20.4 million) of gross profit, the company said.

ReTo recently traded at $1.24, up 6%, and has doubled over the past six months amid investor enthusiasm for clean-environment investments.

“ReTo will design, build and manage a facility in the Hainan Province, and this latest project will be responsible for the largest volume of iron tailings in Hainan,” it said.

Iron ore tailings are a form of solid waste produced during the beneficiation process of iron ore concentrate. Beneficiation is purifying the ore before smelting.

“The high volume of waste generated creates a significant environmental and economic cost, due to its massive land occupation and ecological damage,” ReTo said.

“Therefore, there is a greater need than ever for effective waste management systems and solutions.”

ReTo was selected on its “expertise in recycling the remaining ore and processing it into environmentally friendly building materials,” the company said. The project will have a 3-million-ton treatment capacity.

Meanwhile, Suni Harford, president of UBS Asset Management, told TheStreet.com last week that environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, is the next big investing trend.

"Everything we do today, we could do differently, more efficiently, more effectively from a planet perspective, and you're going to see a tremendous amount in that area,” she said.

Meanwhile, financial adviser Steve Bogner discussed ESG investing on TheStreet.com earlier this month.

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Russell Rebalance and Meme-Stock Shorts

Blackberry Was Awarded $815 Million For Overpaid Royalty Fees to Qualcomm
INVESTING

BlackBerry Earnings Preview: Here's What the Chart Says

Full Truck Alliance Lead
INVESTING

Embark, a software developer for self-driving trucks, will combine with SPAC Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. to create a firm with an equity value of $5.16 billion.

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

S&P 500 Rises for a Third Day and Nasdaq Sets Record

S

Security (Stock)

F

Float (Stock)

Under Armour Coronavirus Athletic Mask Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Entera Bio, Under Armour, Xpeng

Sprinklr Lead
INVESTING

Sprinklr, Marketing Software Firm, Rises in First Day of Trading