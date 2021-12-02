China Challenge: Persuading Citizens to Use the Digital Yuan

It turns out the Chinese government has some work to do just to get its own citizens on board for the e-CNY, a media report says.

China’s drive for a digital yuan has caused a bit of a freakout among some analysts in the West amid concern the country is taking over the world.

It turns out the Chinese government has some work to do just to get its own citizens on board with the digital currency.

“The tougher battle might be persuading China’s consumers that they need the digital yuan, known officially as e-CNY,” The Wall Street Journal reports. Digital-currency transactions can easily be tracked.

It quotes a 37-year-old office worker in Beijing, who isn’t exactly doing handstands over the e-CNY. “I saw some promotion about the official digital yuan, but I am not interested,” she said.

Digital currencies are likely to be created in most developed economies, as they enable instant settlement of deals. And blockchain is likely to be the technology behind these currencies, given its potency.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Treasury are studying the idea of a digital dollar. But it’s not really that big a deal. The U.S. already has a digital dollar -- it’s called a credit card.

Meanwhile, the debate about bitcoin continues to rage. Last Friday that digital currency plunged in line with stocks, suggesting it may not be the hedge against financial-market volatility that its backers claim.

Bitcoin has dropped 16% since Nov. 7, and volatility has defined its 12-year existence, though the overall path has pointed upward.

It remains to be seen whether the currency has any value as a hedge or legal- transaction medium. For now, it’s just a vehicle for speculation.

Bitcoin recently traded at $56,659, down 1%. It has soared 93% year to date, topping the S&P 500’s 20% gain.