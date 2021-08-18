Chili's Parent Brinker Rises After Swing to Profit

August 18, 2021
Brinker International  (EAT) - Get Report shares rose after the operator of Chili's and Maggiano's restaurants swung to fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings.

Even as the results missed Wall Street expectations, shares of the Dallas company at last check rose 1.2% to $51.52.

For the quarter ended June 30, Brinker swung to a profit of $75 million, or $1.58 a share, from a loss of $49.2 million, or $1.20 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 79% to $990.9 million from $553.1 million a year earlier.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of $1.69 a share, or an adjusted $1.72 a share, on revenue of $1.01 billion.

Chili's comparable sales grew 59.8% and Maggiano's more than doubled (up 147.9%).

"Brinker's fourth quarter was a positive finish to a successful fiscal year, with Brinker posting one of its most profitable quarters in recent history," President and Chief Executive Wyman Roberts said in a statement. 

"We continued to accelerate our competitive advantages and multichannel sales strategy, resulting in traffic-driven share gains and meaningful outperformance of our pre-pandemic sales and margin results," he added.

