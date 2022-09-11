Chili's Has a Big Offer for NFL, Football Fans

Chili's may not be the first bar/restaurant you think of when it comes to watching your favorite football team. Buffalo Wild Wings has staked out that territory, with a number of other chains, includings BJs Restaurant (BJRI) falling more in the "sports bar" space ahead of the Brinker International-owned (EAT) Chili's.

Now, however, Chilis wants to own football season and it has created a new happy hour and drink menu that will be offered exclusively at its bar while football games are on. The hours will vary based on the market (and, in some cases local laws) but the chain wants to make it clear that "when football is on, happy hour is on at Chili's."

"We're taking our bar experience to the next level this football season and doubling down with deals on beers and an all-new gameday lineup, including nine new flavors of wings and a Chili's Philly that won't disappoint. Plus, we're introducing America to Texas' favorite way to drink tequila with the Chili's Ranch Water," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer George Felix. "Our Guests can come to Chili's all season to watch their favorite teams while our team serves up an awesome new menu."

The promotion appears to be linked to National Football League (NFL) games, not college football, but that may vary based on location.

Image source: USAToday Sports

Chili's Wants to Be an NFL Destination

After spending last season still dealing with covid-related restrictions in at least some markets, the 2022 NFL season will mark a return to normal for the sports bar business. Chili's wants to stand out both with prices and a special menu.

The chain is offering drink deals on beer, cocktails, and shots. It's highlighting Chili's Ranch Water, which the company called a "Texas staple." It's a simple drink made with three ingredients, Patron Reposado Tequila, soda, and a splash of lime. That, however, is not the only new drink on the menu.

"We're calling all new shots with PB&J (Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur), Lemon Drop (Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka shaken with simple syrup and lemon), and Green Tea (Jameson Irish Whiskey shaken with Peach Schnapps and lemon sour, topped with Sprite) now on the menu," the company shared.

Chili's will also offer a: "secret" menu including "an Iceberg, Modelo topped with a frozen margarita, and a Michelada, Modelo with bloody Mary mix, lime juice, and a Southwest Cajun rim."

Chili's wants to lure people to its bar during NFL games by offering a special happy hour menu that will only be served when football is on. The new menu includes 10 "bar bites" with prices starting at $5.

"Since we all know you can't have football without wings, Chili's is featuring nine bold wing flavors from our famous House BBQ to spicy Mango Habanero all served with a side of curly fries and our house-made ranch," the company shared. "Our White Queso Curly Fries are served with a side of house-made ranch and the option to load them up with bacon and jalapeños."

The chain will also offer its take on a Philly cheesesteak and what it's calling a "Grown-Up Molten" for dessert, which it described as "the fan-favorite Molten Chocolate Cake served with a sidecar of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey."

With the NFL season kicking off, Chili's has already added the new menu nationwide. Hours and participation will vary and football fans check here for hours at their local locaiton.