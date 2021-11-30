Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Inflation: 'We Are Entering Unknown Territory'
Chico's Stock Firms on Unexpected Third-Quarter Profit

Chico's net income registered 15 cents a share in the quarter, obliterating the FactSet analyst consensus of a 3-cent loss.
Chico's FAS  (CHS) - Get Chico's FAS, Inc. Report shares firmed Tuesday in a big down day for the market, after the women’s fashion company reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter.

Net income registered $18.2 million, or 15 cents a share, in the quarter, swinging from a loss of $55.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier. The FactSet analyst consensus called for a loss of 3 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Net sales hit $453.6 million, up 29% from the pandemic-depressed level of $351.4 million a year ago. Analysts expected $428 million for the latest quarter.

The stock recently traded at $5.57, up 0.36%. It has skyrocketed 247% year to date amid enthusiasm over economic recovery and consumer demand.

Comparable sales gained 27.9%, again beating the analyst consensus of 23.6%. Comparable sales growth totaled 23.3% at the Chico's brand, 33.4% at White House Black Market and 30.2% at Soma.

The outcome “represents our best third-quarter earnings performance since 2016," said CEO Molly Langenstein.

“Our third quarter comparable sales growth was driven by outperformance in store and digital sales channels. The sales growth was propelled by meaningful enhancements in product and marketing, which continued to significantly drive full-price selling,"

Chico anticipates sales of $495 million to $510 million for the fourth quarter, beating the analyst consensus of $481.8 million. It estimates earnings of zero to 5 cents per share for the period, trailing the analyst consensus of 7 cents per share.

Chico brands generally target women over 35 years old with moderate to high-income levels.

