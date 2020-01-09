Chico's Lifts Fourth-Quarter Outlook as Same-Store Sales Improve

Chico's FAS surges after the women's clothing retailer raised its fourth-quarter outlook in light of improved same-store sales.

Shares of Chico's FAS (CHS) - Get Report surged nearly 14% to $4.29 Thursday after the women's clothing retailer raised its fourth-quarter outlook, citing an improvement in same-store sales across all three of its brands for "the first time in several years."

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said that was raising its fiscal fourth-quarter outlook, which it had provided on Nov. 26, "to reflect further improvements in the business following a strong holiday season."

"We are experiencing continued comparable sales improvement across all three brands for the first time in several years, and as a result, today we are raising our outlook for the fourth quarter," said Bonnie Brooks, CEO and president of Chico's.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter total net sales and consolidated comparable sales to be roughly flat, an improvement on its earlier outlook of a low single-digit decline.

The revised outlook reflects sequential comparable sales improvement at Chico's and White House Black Market, as well as continued strong sales growth at Soma, the company said.

Chico's also expects adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales to be roughly flat with last year's adjusted gross margin of 32.3%, compared with its previous outlook of down 100 to 150 basis points.

Separately, Chico's said that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Todd E. Vogensen is resigning, effective Jan. 17. Party City (PRTY) - Get Report announced that Vogensen will come on board as financial chief at the Elmsford, New York-based company as of Feb. 3.

Jennifer Ellis, senior vice president, finance, has been appointed interim chief financial officer at Chico's.