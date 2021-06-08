TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Chico's FAS Rises After Narrowed Loss; Holder Seeks Changes

Fashion retailer Chico's FAS rose after it reported a narrower loss. A holder is calling for steps to boost the stock price.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Chico's FAS  (CHS) - Get Report climbed on Tuesday after the fashion retailer reported a narrower fiscal-first-quarter loss on 38% higher revenue.

The Fort Myers, Fla., chain also heard from a holder, the New York investor Barington Capital, which wants the company to take a number of steps to improve its stock price.

These steps include naming new directors and examining strategic alternatives for the company and its brands.

For the quarter ended May 1, Chico's FAS reported a loss of 8 cents a share compared with a loss of $1.55 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue reached $388 million from $280.3 million.

The stock recently traded up 5.6% at $6.07. It has traded on Tuesday up as much as 8.3% at a 52-week high $6.23.

Companywide comparable sales in the quarter were down 21.7%. But the company's Soma brand saw same-store sales up 39.3%.

Gross margin overall was 32.7% in the first quarter. That compared with a negative 4% in the year-earlier quarter, which reflected a number of non-cash charges.

Selling, general and administrative expense fell to 34.6% of net sales from 46.4%.

Chico's FAS reduced inventory at the end of the first quarter by 21% overall.

Cash and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter totaled $102.4 million against $117.6 million a year earlier. Total debt was flat at $149 million.

For the full fiscal year, the company expects net sales to rise 28% to 34% from a year earlier.

Barington Capital said that it represented a group that holds about 2% of Chico's FAS.

The investment firm said in a statement that "the operating struggles at the company's fashion clothing brands, Chico's and White House Black Market, have long overshadowed the positive contributions from Soma, the company's intimate apparel and loungewear brand. ...

"Soma has been performing strongly due to its compelling product assortments and inclusive message. Based on recent peer valuations, Barington believes Soma's value could exceed the company's enterprise value of $640 million."

Barington said it saw promise in the operating plan of Chief Executive Molly Langenstein. A veteran of more than 30 years in fashion retailing, Langenstein a year ago took over as president and CEO of Chico's FAS.

And after Chico's cut costs last year, "Barington expects to see a return to profitability in fiscal year 2021."

Chico's responded to Barington, saying that it "is making tremendous progress in its turnaround strategy to become a digital-first, customer-led company. ... 

"We look forward to continuing to engage with all of our shareholders, including Barington. ... We are committed to taking all appropriate actions to improve performance and drive shareholder value."

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

Workhorse Group Jumps Along With the Meme Stocks

Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Is Ethereum Safe to Buy as Crypto Gets Hit Again?

Generac Lead
INVESTING

Generac Higher as KeyBanc Likes Valuation, Home Standby Unit

Wendy's Lead
INVESTING

Wendy's Surges on Reddit Interest, Jim Cramer Says 'Deserves to Be Higher'

How to File Your Taxes Online
Sponsored Story

Filing Taxes After a Divorce: Is Alimony Taxable?

2022 Ford Maverick Pick-up Lead
STOCKS

Ford Unveils 2022 Maverick Pickup With Hybrid Engine

Hong Kong Stocks Surge To Three-month High As Report Shows Tailwind In Chinese Manufacturing While Meituan Extends Rally
MARKETS

Stocks Dip as Wall Street's Focus Remains on Inflation

Clover Health Lead
INVESTING

Clover Health Investments Skyrockets in Meme Stock Surge