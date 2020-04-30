Chick-fil-A to Relaunch Chicken Parm Meal Kit in May

Chick-fil-A is bringing back its Chicken Parmesan meal kit. It first tested out the kits in 2018 to positive customer reviews.

Chick-fil-A said it would relaunch its Chicken Parmesan meal kits at restaurants nationwide starting May 4.

The Atlanta fast-food chain in 2018 did a test run of the kits and said that the positive response to that test prompted it to bring back the kits.

The make-it-yourself meal kit will have a starting price of $14.99 and features two seasoned and breaded chicken filets with marinara sauce, cheeses and creamy garlic and lemon pasta.

The kits are customizable: Customers can substitute the original chicken filets for grilled or spicy ones.

“Our guests are currently experiencing unique challenges, which is why we’re proud to offer the Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit as an easy way for them to enjoy a delicious meal from the safety and comfort of home,” said Ben Bolling, menu and packaging program lead at Chick-fil-A.

More than 15,000 customers expressed interest in having the kits made available for purchase, according to the company.

At-home meal kits have become the new craze in fast food, with Denny's and Smashburger both launching meal kits this week.

Meanwhile, Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report launched a burger meal kit through luxury grocery site Goldbelly.

Yesterday, the New York meal-kit provider Blue Apron reported a wider first-quarter loss on 28% lower revenue.

But the company also said in a statement that “[beginning] late in the first quarter of 2020, Blue Apron has experienced a significant increase in demand for its meal kits primarily as a result of changes to consumer behavior following the implementation of stay-at-home and restaurant restriction orders … in response to the covid-19 pandemic.”