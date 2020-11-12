Chewy Launches Compounded Medications For Pets

Chewy is expanding its pharmaceutical business to include compounded medications for pets and will offer the service to veterinarians in the future.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) - Get Report, the online retailer for food, said on Thursday that it is expanding its pharmacy business to include compounded medications that will customize medicines for pets.

The compounded offering allows pet owners to order customized prescription medications, that don’t have commercial alternatives and are specified for pets’ needs.

The company also plans to offer the compounded medications as a service to veterinarians who can provide it to their in-clinic customers in the future, Chewy said in a company statement.

“By making these types of medications more widely available, we want to better serve pet parents who need a customized solution in an otherwise limited marketplace,” said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Healthcare at Chewy.

The compounding ingredients are sourced from FDA-registered manufacturers and distributors and prepared by licensed compounding pharmacists who follow the specifications ordered by veterinarians.

This news comes as Walmart announced it's launching Walmart Pet Care, which includes services like pet insurance as well as dog walking and pet sitting.

Last month, Chewy Inc. said that it is launching a new telehealth service that offers veterinarian counsel to pet owners.

The “Connect With a Vet” telehealth service allows pet owners to connect directly with a licensed veterinarian and discuss the health concerns of their pets, the company said in a statement.

The vets will not diagnose medical conditions, provide treatment or prescribe medications, but they could offer referrals to their local vets or emergency clinics.

The service is free of charge and can be accessed through subscribing to the company’s Autoship program, which is responsible for nearly 70% of Chewy’s net sales.

The service originally launched in May in Florida and Massachusetts and expanded to over 35 states with plans of spreading nationwide.