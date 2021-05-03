Chewy Initiated With Buy From Guggenheim

Chewy rose slightly as the company was initiated with a buy rating and a $95 price target.

Guggenheim sees a fast-growing addressable market, a leading industry position, significant new and existing customer opportunities and other catalysts for Chewy.

"As of today, although CHWY only participates in ~70% of the combined pet products and services market, the recent launch of telehealth tele-triage service (connect with a vet) in October 2020 and compounding medication (customized medicines) in November 2020 showcases management’s commitment to driving increased participation in the services-related needs of pet parents," analyst Steven Forbes wrote.

Shares of the Dania Beach, Florida company were up slightly to $79.81 in early market trading Monday.

Chewy has grown its active customer base to 19.2 million in 2020 from 1.5 million in 2015, representing 66% compound annual growth.

Chewy customers have shown "an extreme level of customer loyalty" that amplifies the predictability of the company's sales outlook. Chewy captures $372 of annual net sales per active customer on average, which the firm estimates represents only 50% of the total annual household spend on pet products.

"We believe the company is entering 2021 with a significant tailwind to average net sales per active customer. In our view, with CHWY’s oldest customer cohorts spending north of $900 per year, we believe the company operates with one of the most loyal customer bases across retail -- further solidifying the company’s dominance and industry leading position," Forbes said.