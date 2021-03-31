How to Trade Chewy as Shares Fade From Big Earnings Gains

Chewy is fading hard from earlier gains Wednesday after the company delivered a surprise profit. Let's look at the key levels on the chart.

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report were in the spotlight on Wednesday, up about 7.5% after the company reported earnings.

While the reaction seems great, bulls may be a bit disappointed by the way shares have traded on the day since Chewy was up about 15% in early trading.

Although it still sports a respectable gain, watching those gains get cut in half is likely tough for investors. Particularly when the company delivered a top- and bottom-line beat.

In fact, Chewy delivered a surprise profit in the quarter.

That has analysts praising the results, even though we’re not seeing much follow-through in the share price.

However, this type of post-earnings response isn’t entirely surprising. We saw similar price action from Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and other e-commerce plays despite solid results.

Let’s see what the charts look like.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

Trading Chewy

Daily chart of Chewy stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Chewy was in a rising wedge pattern, which allowed it to rise to new all-time highs. On the flip side though, shares cascaded lower once that pattern broke.

The 50-day moving average didn’t provide sufficient support, as the 10-day moving average continued to squeeze Chewy lower.

With the post-earnings rally, we’ve got some pros and cons developing.

On the plus side, Chewy effectively found support in the mid-$70s and cleared short-term resistance near $88. Further, it’s back above the 10-day moving average.

Unfortunately, it’s fading rather hard from its post-earnings high. Additionally, the 100-day and 21-week moving averages — which were strong support in November — acted as resistance on Wednesday.

That leaves us watching a few areas now. Specifically, bulls want to see Chewy find former resistance near $88 to be support. Below risks a test of the 10-day moving average and a gap fill down toward $81.

Below that puts range support in play near $75, along with the 200-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line).

On the upside, look for a close above the 100-day moving average. Above keeps Wednesday’s high in play, followed by the 50-day moving average above that. Over that measure puts $100-plus in play for Chewy stock.