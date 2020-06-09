Can Chewy Rise to New Highs After Earnings?

Chewy is set to report earnings on Tuesday after the close. The business has momentum, as does the stock. Can it be maintained after earnings?

Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report stock continues to consolidate near its all-time highs, as investors prep for the company’s earnings report after the close of trading Tuesday.

The stock was not an exception to the stock market decline in March. Shares fell from $32 in February to sub-$22 - the IPO price from June 2019 - less than a month later.

However, like Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and other coronavirus plays, Chewy stock came roaring back to life.

If you’re a regular customer of Chewy, you’ll know just how busy the business has been in recent months, with shipping delays weighing on the company as demand ballooned.

When the company reported earnings in April, Chewy beat on revenue forecasts and management said they expect strong sales trends to continue. As such, the company guided for fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.52 billion, easily ahead of consensus estimates for $1.45 billion.

Trading Chewy Stock

Daily chart of Chewy stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

It makes sense for Chewy stock to be trading at all-time highs. It’s essentially the Amazon for pets and with America’s consistently growing love for its furry friends, Chewy has several secular tailwinds at its back.

Throw in the COVID-19 panic and the accelerated demand seems even more logical. The question then becomes, can Chewy maintain its recent momentum?

If it can’t and shares pull back, bulls must look to see where support comes into play. Last week, Chewy stock broke out over $46 and has so far maintained those gains.

However, if shares dip following earnings, see how $46 does as support. A break below will put $42 on deck, which is an important area to keep an eye on. Not only will investors find uptrend support (blue line) and the 50-day moving average in this area, but also the 78.6% retracement and the day-one high from when Chewy went public.

On the upside, we first need to see Chewy stock clear the current high at $51.72. A close above that can start to open up further upside, perhaps between $54 and $57.80, which is between the 123.6% and 138.2% extension from the March low to the April high.

Without earnings, I would really like the setup in Chewy with a rotation over the current high. But with earnings, it can be a wild card. Let’s see how it trades on the report.