Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
More than a Name Change? The Netherlands Is 'Unpleasantly Surprised' With Shell
More than a Name Change? The Netherlands Is 'Unpleasantly Surprised' With Shell
Publish date:

Chevron Lifted to Outperform; RBC Sees 'Strong Commodity Cycle'

'Chevron is in a position to benefit from a strong commodity cycle over the coming years, RBC said.
Author:

Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report shares firmed after RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to outperform from sector perform and raised its share-price target to $145 from $130.

“Chevron is in a position to benefit from a strong commodity cycle over the coming years, given its business plans suggest much more stability in its portfolio than peers,” wrote RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria. 

 “We believe this certainty warrants a premium valuation.”

Chevron recently traded at $117.07, up 0.7%. It has soared 39% year to date amid surging oil prices.

“The macro backdrop remains highly supportive," Borkhataria said. 

TheStreet Recommends

“We are likely in the early days of a strong cycle for oil, supported by reduced investment levels, declining inventories, an orderly OPEC+ return of barrels and an economic rebound leaving demand above pre-Covid-19 levels in 2022.

“While Chevron has been seen as a safe haven investment in energy, largely due to its strong balance sheet and flexibility on investments, it actually has one of the highest exposures to oil among the integrated companies.”

That “should leave it with an improving free cash flow profile going forward,” Borkhataria said. 

“Chevron’s low-teens free cash flow yield relative to its market cap in 2022 estimates screens well above its historical average, but is below a number of global peers.

“That said, on a free-cash-flow/enterprise value basis, particularly when accounting for instruments such as hybrids for peers, Chevron’s yield screens competitively versus peers.

“In addition, incremental cash flow from operations provides greater potential upside than most peers given its high liquids/liquid natural gas weighting and lower overall tax rate.”

Tags
terms:
EnergyOilStocksInvesting
Reopening in Hong Kong, Airports
TRAVEL
DIS

Thanksgiving Travel Will Almost Be Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Cyber Monday Sales Hit Record $9.4 Billion
BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND
BBYWMTAMZN

Cyber Monday Broke Records Last Year. Can Retailers Do It Again?

Not all retail shops in Hong Kong accept electronic payments. Photo: Winson Wong
BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND
WMT

Shopping In Person Gets You Better Deals, Research Shows

musk
INVESTING
TSLA

Musk Sells Another 934,091 Tesla Shares for $1.05 Billion

shopping retail sh
LIFESTYLE

Will High Gas Prices Dampen Black Friday Shopping?

Gap Lead
INVESTING
GPS

Gap Stock Gets Hit on Report but Has a Key Level Left to Watch

NYSE Lead
MARKETS
S&PGPSJWN

Nasdaq Higher As Treasury Yields Ease; Jobless Claims At 1969 Low

Bitcoin Mining Lead
INVESTING
GOOGL

Lancium Raises $150M to Run Bitcoin Mining on Clean Energy