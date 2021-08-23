Chevron Is Said to Require Several Thousand Staff to Be Vaccinated

Chevron will require several thousand employees to be vaccinated as virus outbreaks affect operations in key sites, a report says.

U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX) - Get Report will require several thousand employees -- including expatriate staff, workers traveling internationally, and workers on U.S.-flagged ships -- to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, according to a news report.

To be sure, the San Ramon, Calif., company, has not yet issued a companywide mandate on coronavirus vaccinations.

Shares of Chevron at last check rose 2.6% to $96.79.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the company is also "evaluating the feasibility of mandates for each Chevron business unit and could implement

such requirements more broadly through its roughly 47,000-member workforce."

Exxon Mobil Stock Leads Oil Sector Decline as Crude Tumbles on Softer Demand

"Chevron is committed to protecting the health of our people, and vaccinations are the strongest safeguard against this virus," company spokesman Braden Reddall told The Journal.

Offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico and some onshore support staff are part of the Nov. 1 vaccination plans. That's because outbreaks of the virus have recently been affecting operations in these areas, including key sites such as Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.

Here's a High-Yielding Master Limited Partnership: Real Money

Chevron will make exceptions for employees who decline to be vaccinated for health and religious reasons.

Other major companies are requiring employees to be fully vaccinated over the coming months. These include Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, Doordash (DASH) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report.