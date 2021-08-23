August 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says Fed’s Powell Doesn’t Have the Data Needed to Act
Jim Cramer Says Fed’s Powell Doesn’t Have the Data Needed to Act
Publish date:

Chevron Is Said to Require Several Thousand Staff to Be Vaccinated

Chevron will require several thousand employees to be vaccinated as virus outbreaks affect operations in key sites, a report says.
Author:

U.S. oil major Chevron  (CVX) - Get Report will require several thousand employees -- including expatriate staff, workers traveling internationally, and workers on U.S.-flagged ships -- to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, according to a news report.

To be sure, the San Ramon, Calif., company, has not yet issued a companywide mandate on coronavirus vaccinations.

Shares of Chevron at last check rose 2.6% to $96.79.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the company is also "evaluating the feasibility of mandates for each Chevron business unit and could implement
such requirements more broadly through its roughly 47,000-member workforce."

Exxon Mobil Stock Leads Oil Sector Decline as Crude Tumbles on Softer Demand

TheStreet Recommends

"Chevron is committed to protecting the health of our people, and vaccinations are the strongest safeguard against this virus," company spokesman Braden Reddall told The Journal.

Offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico and some onshore support staff are part of the Nov. 1 vaccination plans. That's because outbreaks of the virus have recently been affecting operations in these areas, including key sites such as Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.

Here's a High-Yielding Master Limited Partnership: Real Money

Chevron will make exceptions for employees who decline to be vaccinated for health and religious reasons.

Other major companies are requiring employees to be fully vaccinated over the coming months. These include Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report, Tyson Foods  (TSN) - Get Report, Disney  (DIS) - Get Report, Google  (GOOGL) - Get Report, Doordash  (DASH) - Get Report, Facebook  (FB) - Get Report, United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report, Cisco  (CSCO) - Get Report and Walgreens Boots Alliance  (WBA) - Get Report.

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Cruise Stocks Rise as FDA Fully Clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine

Pfizer vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Top 5 Stock Gainers for Monday: Pfizer, Trillium, NextGen

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records After FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine

Uber's Impending IPO Filing Looms Over Lyft Shares
INVESTING

Did Lyft and Uber Stocks Just Bottom on Bad News?

AbbVie, Broadcom, Enbridge Energy Partners, Commercial Vehicle Group: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

AbbVie Price Target Lifted by Cowen After Successful Patent Defense

Vivos Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Leaps as FDA Clears Sleep-Apnea Device

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Xeris Jumps on FDA Clearance of Hypoglycemia Treatment

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Stock Slips on Oppenheimer Price Target Cut Ahead of Earnings