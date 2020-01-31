Chevron Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast as Crude Prices Tumble

Chevron Corp (CVX) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, following on from larger rival Exxon Mobil, which posted sharp profit declines amid falling global crude prices.

Chevron said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $1.49 per share, that's a 23.6% in from the same period last year but four cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Chevron said, fell 17.3% to $35 billion, well shy of analysts' estimates of a $38.6 billion.

“Cash flow from operations remained strong in 2019, allowing the company to deliver on all our financial priorities,” said CEO Michael Wirth. “We paid $9 billion in dividends, repurchased $4 billion of shares, funded our capital program and successfully captured several inorganic investment opportunities, all while reducing debt by more than $7 billion.”

“Organic capital spending held flat at $20 billion in 2019, further demonstrating our commitment to capital discipline," he added. "For the first time in the company’s history, annual production exceeded 3 million barrels per day of oil equivalent."

Chevron shares were marked 1.2% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening b ll price of $110.10.