September 15, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
2 Oil Stocks Jim Cramer Would Buy Amid Selloff
Publish date:

Chevron Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan on Premium Valuation

Chevron's 'premium valuation fully reflects its disciplined capital allocation,' JPMorgan analyst Phil Gresh says.
Author:

Oil titan Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report was downgraded at JPMorgan to neutral from overweight, with a price-target reduction to $111 from $128.

The San Ramon, Calif., company's "premium valuation fully reflects its disciplined capital allocation,” wrote JPMorgan analyst Phil Gresh.

“With the higher guided energy transition spending [for lower carbon emissions] … not having offsets elsewhere in the portfolio, we now see the company’s dividend coverage breakeven creeping closer to a Brent crude price of $55 per barrel, which is a bit above the group average.”

Further, “when combined with buybacks, we have the company’s total return of capital yield looking at/below the group average through 2025,” Gresh said.

“While the company could flex its balance sheet to return more capital to shareholders, we have leverage essentially in line with the group already, so we think that our assumed allocation looks fair.”

TheStreet Recommends

To be sure, “strategically, we think that the steps that the company is taking around [energy transition] largely make sense, though the ability to measure the returns on incremental spending will be long dated,” Gresh said.

Chevron’s stock recently traded at $97.48, up 1.3%. It has slid 10% over the past three months amid valuation concern.

Morningstar analyst Alan Good puts fair value for Chevron at $115.

While other integrated oils are trading at bigger discounts, "valuation is not the only consideration when investing in the group,” he wrote last month.

“Incorporating asset quality, management discipline, financial health, and oil leverage, it’s hard to overlook Chevron.” 

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocksEnergyOil
Wynn Shares Fall on Macau Management Reshuffle
INVESTING

Wynn Resorts Stock: Buy the Dip if It Reclaims This Key Level

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

Microsoft Stock Supports Nasdaq, Dow Rebounds on Oil, Energy

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer Makes Case for Vaccine Booster in FDA Presentation

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Lucid Stock a Buy With $30 Target at Bank of America on Valuation

Weber Lead
INVESTING

Grill Maker Weber Stock Higher After Sales Increase, Outlook

Jim Cramer: Oil Prices Not Good for Oil Stocks
MARKETS

Exxon Stock Climbs As Oil Extends Post-Ida Rally; Natural Gas At 7-Year High

Walmart Plus Lead
INVESTING

Walmart to Test Self-Driving Delivery Service With Ford and Argo AI

Amazon Investment in Deliveroo Halted Pending U.K. Investigation
INVESTING

GrubHub Stock Slides As Amazon Offers UK Prime Members Free Delivery