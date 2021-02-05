Chevron Bids for Noble Midstream With Offer of $1.13 Billion

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - Get Report was climbing Friday after oil giant Chevron (CVX) - Get Report offered to buy the pipeline operator for about $1.13 billion.

Shares of the Houston-based company were up 3.6% to $12.92 in premarket trading. Chevron, which is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., was up slightly to $89.35.

Chevron said in a statement that proposed to acquire Noble Midstream's stock for $12.47 a share, which Bloomberg calculated to be about $1.13 billion.

Chevron already is the indirect majority owner of Noble Midstream and is its largest customer, according to Bloomberg. Noble Energy, which was acquired by Chevron in 2020, owns a 62% stake in Noble Midstream.

"Chevron expects the proposed transaction to align long term interests by efficiently combining two highly integrated businesses while streamlining governance of the NBLX assets, which primarily serve Chevron as its largest customer," Chevron said.

Chevron added that there can be no assurance that Noble Midstream's board would approve the offer or "that any transaction would be consummated."

Noble Midstream Partners provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services and owns equity interests in oil pipelines in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Energy companies have been reeling since the coronavirus pandemic devastated oil and gas demand.

On Monday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised concerns about reported merger talks between Chevron and Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report.

The talks were preliminary and aren't continuing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Last month, Chevron posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss due to costs linked to the Noble Energy acquisition and the impact of the pandemic shutdown.

Noble Midstream Partners didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.