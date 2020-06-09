Chesapeake Energy Shares Plunge Amid Reports of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plans

Shale gas pioneer Chesapeake Energy, once worth $37.5 billion, has warned of a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in order to restructure some $9 billion in debts.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) - Get Report shares plunged lower Tuesday amid reports that the shale oil and gas producer is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The potential filing, first reported by Bloomberg, could hand control of the Oklahoma-based group to the creditors holding around $9 billion in outstanding debt and send shockwaves around an industry struggling to cope with this year's 40% plunge in U.S. crude prices.

Chesapeake including a 'going concern' clause in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month, and said it was evaluating strategic alternatives, including a Chapter 11 filing, while warning that it did not expect to be in compliance with its lenders by the end of the year.

Chesapeake shares, which once commanded a market value of more than $37.5 billion at their peak, were marked 44.25% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $38.98 each, a move that would peg the company's market value at just over $380 million.

This year crude collapse has added to the sector's woes and the broader market downdraft brought on by the coronavirus outbreak in late February.

A damaging price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, meanwhile, following the collapse of OPEC's three-year production cut agreement in April that was only repaired by emergency pacts in May and June, has put even more pressure on the economic viability of shale output in the Permian, which analysts say requires a $50 per barrel price for oil for producers to break even.