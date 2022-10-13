Cher Malibu Beach House With Unique Feature Goes on the Market

The Malibu estate has been a constant source of fascination through the decades.

Before Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek and her wall of different-colored wigs, there was Cher — the 76-year-old singer earned her diva status both for her six-decade singing career and a number of iconic hair moments.

Cher is known for extravagance in all aspects of her life and the homes she owns are no exception. Her 13,200-square-foot Malibu mansion has a separate climate-controlled room used to store over 100 of the singer's wigs.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Cher just placed this home on the market for $85 million.

She had bought the 1.7-acre estate for $2.95 million in 1989 and spent the next decade customizing the main house. Inspired by the Renaissance villas of Venice, the main house is full of arched windows, domed entrances and glass windows overlooking the ocean.

The Wig Room You Didn't Know You Needed

The front leads into an infinity edge pool and a Moorish-style fountain. Set off from prying eyes by both its elevated location and an imposing bronze gate, the estate also comes with its own home theater, chef's kitchen, tennis court and a separate guesthouse.

Robert Kass and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents representing the property.

But perhaps the most eyebrow-raising feature of the mansion is its storied wig room.

The 2002 book "The Cher Scrapbook" details how Cher had it made to keep the many wigs she wears on stage at just the right temperature.

Rumor has it, Cher also requests a smaller private wig room to be set aside backstage at each of her concerts.

Mel/Getty Images

Skyrocketing to fame through a 1960s folk-rock singing act with then-husband Sonny Bono, Cher has managed to retain both her popularity and critical acclaim over many decades.

The 1998 single "Believe" made Cher the oldest solo female artist to top the Billboard Hot 100. She was, at the time, 52 years old.

While the music diva has slipped into a quieter existence in the eighth decade of her life, the Malibu house was once a source of fascination for her many fans. It used to frequently appear in various celebrity gossip magazines and various TV programs of LA's star homes.

"Everyone knows that house; it’s at the end of the bluff so no one is on the right side," Kass told Mansion Global.

The World Of Celebrity Real Estate Defies Most Market Rules

Cher has already tried to sell the property once when she listed it in 2009 for $45 million. What what was then an extremely elevated price tag ultimately failed to lead to a sale and Cher did not persist.

While real estate prices Southern California did soar in the decade since, another extravagant price tag indicates a common rule of celebrity real estate.

Wealthy owners who own multiple homes are rarely pressed to sell and will often place real estate on the market with extremely high asking prices just to see if someone will bite.

Even in a major sellers' market, this type of property can sit for years due to the limited pool of buyers with the spending power.

Basketball star Michael Jordan listed a seven-acre estate in Illinois' Highland Park for $29 million in 2012 and, ten years later, still hasn't sold it despite lowering the price numerous times to $14.8 million.