Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Chegg, NXP Semiconductors, Clorox, Simon Property Group
Earnings Recap: Chegg, NXP Semiconductors, Clorox, Simon Property Group
Publish date:

Chegg Shares Slump After Revenue Results and Guidance

Chegg forecast revenue of $194 million to $196 million for the fourth quarter, below analysts’ projection of $241.7 million.
Author:

Chegg  (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report shares slumped on Tuesday after the online-education company reported third-quarter earnings and guidance.

The company swung to profit of a nickel a share from a year-earlier loss of 29 cents a share. A survey of analysts by FactSet had been estimating a loss of 4 cents a share for the latest period.

It posted revenue of $171.9 million for the third quarter, trailing the FactSet analyst consensus of $173.9 million.

And for the fourth quarter, Chegg forecast revenue of $194 million to $196 million, below analysts’ projection of $241.7 million.

The stock recently traded at $33.53, down 47%. That leaves it down 63% year to date.

TheStreet Recommends

“In late September, it became clear to us that the education industry is experiencing a slowdown that we believe is temporary and is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig said in a statement.

The pandemic has “begun to negatively impact enrollments, student course-loads and quantity of graded assignments,” he said, according to MarketWatch.

“A combination of variants, increased employment opportunities, and compensation, along with fatigue, have all led to significantly fewer enrollments than expected this semester.”

Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg to equal weight from overweight after the news.

“With concerning commentary around the demand for Chegg solutions during this academic year, Q4 revenue guidance 19% lower than prior implied Q4 guidance, and no 2022 guidance, we lower our 2022 revenue estimate by 18%, suggesting a Covid reset, resulting in only 7% revenue growth for 2022,” the bank’s analysts said, according to CNBC.

In other equity news, Barclays has compiled a list of five stocks that it says provide investors growth and value: Ford Motor  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report, Halliburton  (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company (HAL) Report, Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report and UnitedHealth  (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report.

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat; Sees $36 Billion In COVID Vaccine Sales

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

S&P 500 Hits Record High; Pfizer Gains On Vaccine Sales Beat, Tesla Slips As Musk Casts Doubt on Hertz Deal

Image of Bond Certificate with text overlay "What Are Bonds and How Do They Work?"
B

What Are Bonds and How Do They Work? Examples and FAQ

Image of Bond Certificate with text overlay asking the question "What Is Bond Duration?"
D

What Is Bond Duration? Definition, Formula, and Examples

Apple Stock
MARKETS

Apple Stock Gains On Report of iPad Production Cuts To Save On iPhone Chips

Rebound in Brazil Helping DuPont and Caterpillar, Says Jim Cramer
MARKETS

DuPont Buys Rogers Corp. For $5.2 Billion, Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Lowers 2021 Guidance

Yahoo! Sale Could Be ‘Positive Catalyst’ for Stock: Analyst
INVESTING

Yahoo to Exit China, Cites Challenging Legal Environment

Simon Property Lead
EARNINGS

Simon Property Stock Pops After Third-Quarter Earnings Beat