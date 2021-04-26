Check Point Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Check Point's sales of $507.6 million beat the FactSet analyst consensus of $502.0 million, while adjusted EPS of $1.54 a share beat estimates for $1.50.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) - Get Report rose Monday, after the Israeli cyber security company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Revenue rose 4% to $507.6 million in the quarter from a year ago, beating the FactSet analyst consensus of $502.0 million.

Profit registered $182.9 million, or $1.33 a share, up from $178.7 million, or $1.23 a share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share totaled $1.54, besting the analyst consensus of $1.50.

Cash flow topped estimates, too, climbing 4.6% to $375 million. That compares to the analyst consensus of $360.6 million.

Check Point recently traded at $121.61, up 1.5%. It has eased 0.6% over the past six months.

“We are pleased with our first quarter,” said Chief Executive Gil Shwed. “Revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share were toward the high-end of our guidance with CloudGuard bolstering this success with nice double-digit growth.”

Further, “The cyber threat landscape is reaching new levels of risk and requires a holistic security architecture to prevent the next cyber pandemic. Our Infinity architecture can uniquely address these needs.”

