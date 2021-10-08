October 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Netflix Streams Its Way Into Video Games: Everything We Know So Far
Netflix Streams Its Way Into Video Games: Everything We Know So Far
Publish date:

Charter Downgraded to Underweight by Wells Fargo

The issue for Charter and others is fundamentals, Wells Fargo said. It's focused on the slowdown of cable subscriber growth.
Author:

Charter Communications  (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report shares fell Friday, after Wells Fargo downgraded the cable TV giant to underweight from equal weight, lowering its price target to $665 from $848.

The issue is fundamentals, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC. He’s focused on the slowdown of cable subscriber growth. Cable customers are cutting the cord, shifting to streaming video services instead.

“We’re now taking a more bearish stance on the cable sector’s outlook and by default CHTR’s as the industry standard-bearer,” he said.

Charter recently traded at $710, down 4%. It has sunk 12% in the last month.

TheStreet Recommends

Cahall also lowered his price target for Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report to $41 from $49, keeping his rating at underweight. Comcast recently traded at $55.25, down 4%, and has fallen 9% in the last month.

The analyst slashed his price target for Altice USA  (ATUS) - Get Altice USA, Inc. Class A Report to $21 from $34, maintaining his equal weight rating. Altice recently traded at $18.86, down 2%, and has plunged 30% in the last month.

Cahall downgraded Cable One  (CABO) - Get Cable One, Inc. Report to equal weight from overweight, trimming his price target to $2,100 from $2,400. The stock recently traded at $1,777, down 3%, and has dropped 11% in the last month.

Getting back to Charter, Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel likes the company.

“Our margin expectations have been a bit too low,” he wrote after its earnings report in July. “With increased pricing and margin assumptions, our fair value estimate increases to $600 per share from $565. Despite the increase, we believe the shares remain modestly overvalued.”

Down Goes Conagra Stock, Here's My Trade Idea
INVESTING

J.P. Morgan Downgrades Conagra, Upgrades Hormel to Neutral

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Tick Lower Amid Jobs-Report Shock, Debt-Ceiling Plan

P

What Is a P/E Ratio? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Dick's Sporting Goods Winning in Crowded Athletic Retail Sector
INVESTING

Dick's Rated Top Pick by Cowen on Back-to-School Sales

China Wants Its Tech Companies To Flourish Rather Than Flounder As Market Mistakes Create Value, JPMorgan Fund Says
INVESTING

Can JPMorgan Stock Continue Breakout Ahead of Earnings?

Oil Stocks Lead
INVESTING

Energy Stocks Face Key Resistance Level as Oil Tries to Push Higher

Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase Post Declines in Bond Trading Revenue
INVESTING

JPMorgan, Bank of America: 'Bull-Market Banking,' Says Wells Fargo's Mayo

SpaceX Dragon Version 2 Uses 3-D Printing for Rockets
INVESTING

Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Said to Reach $100 Billion Valuation