Cramer Says Second Half Will Mirror the First, Watch These 5 Stocks
Charles Schwab Says Cooperating With SEC Probe of Digital Advisory Business

Charles Schwab is cooperating with an investigation by the SEC into the company’s Schwab Intelligent Portfolios digital advisory business.
Charles Schwab  (SCHW) - Get Report said it was cooperating with an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the company’s Schwab Intelligent Portfolios digital advisory business.

The company said Friday it would record a “liability and related non-deductible charge” of $200 million in the second quarter.

"The company has been cooperating with SEC staff in the investigation and is evaluating its options," Charles Schwab said in a regulatory filing. 

