TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
If You Liked Bitcoin at $60,000, Why Don't You Like It at $30,000?
If You Liked Bitcoin at $60,000, Why Don't You Like It at $30,000?
Publish date:

Charles Schwab Falls; Goldman Cuts to Neutral, Partly on Valuation

Goldman analysts downgraded Charles Schwab stock to neutral and removed it from its Americas conviction list.
Author:

Charles Schwab  (SCHW) - Get Report shares on Thursday were lower after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the wealth management firm to neutral from buy and removed its from its Americas conviction list. 

The investment firm said that while second-quarter retail trading activity was "robust," engagement was down from the first quarter, leading to a decline in retail volumes of about 30%.

The firm also said that Schwab's valuation isn't attractive as the shares have notched closer to Goldman Sachs's $76 price target. 

Schwab could be valued at more than $100 over time, Goldman analyst Will Nance said, but its near-term upside is limited. 

TST Recommends

Charles Schwab shares at last check were down 3.1% to $67.92. The stock is up more than 30% year to date and has more than doubled over the past 12 months.

Last week, the company said it was cooperating with an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the company’s Schwab Intelligent Portfolios digital advisory business.

The company said it would record a "liability and related nondeductible charge" of $200 million in the second quarter. 

The company has been cooperating with SEC staff in the investigation and is evaluating its options," Charles Schwab said in a regulatory filing. 

In April, the firm said it was looking closely at offering cryptocurrency, but it wanted more clarity from regulators before it proceeded. 

13 wells fargo Roman Tiraspolsky : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Falls as It Ends Personal Credit Lines

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Down but Off Earlier Lows and Yields Slide on Global Growth Anxieties

Biogen
INVESTING

Biogen Rises as FDA Clears Changes to Alzheimer's Drug Label

Kansas City Southern Lead
INVESTING

Kansas City Southern and CSX Fall on Report of Biden Regulatory Pressure

Overstock Introduces Car Shopping Site With Anonymous Haggling Feature
INVESTING

Overstock.com Rises; Needham Rates Buy, Says Valuation 'Compelling'

Beyond Meat Tumbles After JPMorgan Cuts Rating to Neutral on Valuation Concerns
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Unveils Plant-Based Chicken Tenders at U.S. Eateries

TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer 7/7/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer on the Selloff, Oil, Newegg, Tesla, Alphabet

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Debuts Lower-Priced Model Y in China as Sales Slip