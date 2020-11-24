Netflix Removes 'Chappelle’s Show’ at Chappelle's Request

Dave Chappelle claims he 'never got paid' after leaving the ViacomCBS's Comedy Central show. Chappelle asked shareholders not to support ViacomCBS.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report removed Dave Chappelle's show "Chappelle's Show" at the request of the controversial comedian, who called upon ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report shareholders to boycott the program, which is streaming on the network.

Chappelle made his comments in an Instagram video called “Unforgiven,” which featured footage from a recent stand-up show.

The news comes around three weeks after the show started streaming on Netflix, and only a few weeks after Chappelle called out both Netflix and HBO Max for streaming his show when hosting the "Saturday Night Live" episode right after the election, Variety reported.

The comedian claimed he “never got paid” after leaving the ViacomCBS show.

"I am publicly flogging a network," he said during the performance. "If you're a shareholder at Viacom tell them it's wrong and if you don't believe it's wrong, then --- you, too. You should know what's in the hot dogs you eat."

In the video, Chappelle said that ViacomCBS "didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract.”

"But is that right?" Chapelle continued. "I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either. That’s why I like working for Netflix. I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious."

"Chappelle's Show" had been streaming on Netflix in the United States since Nov. 1. The program also streams via ViacomCBS properties Comedy Central (where it originally aired) and CBS All Access, and HBO Max, which recently licensed the show.

"If you're a shareholder at Viacom," Chapelle continued, "then I'm talking to you because all that s--t they do to us, they do everything for their shareholders that's what they told me."

Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that since terms of licensing deals for creators and talent are negotiated by sellers (ViacomCBS, in this case), Netflix wouldn't have had knowledge of whether or how much Chappelle was being paid for streaming on the service.

"I'm begging you if you ever liked me if you ever thought there was anything worthwhile about me," Chappell said, "I'm begging you please don't watch that show. I'm not asking you to boycott any network, boycott me. Boycott 'Chappelle's Show. Do not watch it unless they pay me."

Netflix shares were up 1.28% to $482.92 at last check. ViacomCBS was off slightly to $34.41.

ViacomCBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.