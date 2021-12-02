Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
4 Key Drivers of Inflation and How Investors Should Prepare
4 Key Drivers of Inflation and How Investors Should Prepare
Publish date:

Chanos Says He's Short DraftKings and DoorDash; Says Losses Are 'Completely and Totally Insane'

'DraftKings has a valuation of 30 times runway revenue,' he said. 'You can believe in sports betting, but this business model is flawed.'
Author:

Iconic stock seller Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, said Thursday that he has shorted online sports gambling platform DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report and delivery company DoorDash  (DASH) - Get DoorDash, Inc. Class A Report.

“DraftKings has a valuation right now of 30 times runway revenue,” he told CNBC. “You can believe in sports betting ... but this business model is flawed.”

That’s because of the company’s huge marketing outlays, he said.

“If you quadrupled DraftKings’ revenue and gross profit ... and take their marketing spending, which is currently over 100% of revenue, to 10% of revenue, which is their target, and you keep overhead at today’s level ... DraftKings would still be losing $200 million a quarter,” Chanos said.

“That is completely and totally insane.” 

He said has been short the stock for most of this year.

TheStreet Recommends

DraftKings recently traded at $31.16, down 0.26%. It has plunged 48% over the past three months amid valuation concerns.

As for DoorDash, Chanos cited its inability to produce profit during a period of heightened demand.

“You’re not making money in the pandemic, when everyone is ordering food and everyone is staying at home and you have a captive audience,” Chanos told CNBC. “If not now, when?”

He said, “If you’re not making a lot of money, and the capital markets turn a lot less friendly ... valuations get destroyed for money-losing companies when capital is not available.”

DoorDash recently traded at $165.18, up 2%. It has sunk 17% in the last month.

Chanos made his name shorting energy company Enron before its 2001 collapse. 

