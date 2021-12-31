CES 2022: CES Confirms In-Person Event Will Take Place In Las Vegas Jan. 5-7

The live event will happen in Las Vegas, but it will close a day ahead of schedule.

Covid won't shut down the largest consumer electronics trade show, but it has forced some changes. CES 2022 will take place as a live and online hybrid with the live portion taking place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-7.

The event will close one day earlier than expected as the trade show was originally planned to end on January 8. The change was made " as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES," according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) which puts on the annual event.

Not as Big as Past Years



Over 2200 exhibitors are confirmed to exhibit in person at CES 2022, according to the CTA. Some major exhibitors have dropped put including Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, and T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report.

Since those cancellations, 143 additional companies have signed up to exhibit in person, the CTA said.

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” said CTA CEO Gary Shapiro. “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

CES Will Require Proof of Vaccination

While the show will go on, CES will be different than it was in previous years. Most of the show's events, keynotes, and educational programming will be offered digitally as well as in person. In addition, there are a number of health protocols in place due to Covid-19.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only individuals who are fully vaccinated will be able to pick up a CES badge and access CES in-person in Las Vegas.



CES also "recommends individuals test for COVID-19 prior to departing for Las Vegas."

International travelers coming to the U.S. must have a COVID test within 24 hours before departing for the U.S.

CES attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend CES in Las Vegas.

Attendees also have to pick up their badges at off-site facilities and all attendees must pick up their own badges. Masks will be required in all show venues and CES will provide self-testing kits for all attendees. The CTA requests, but does not require, attendees to test themselves 24 hours before entering any CES venue.