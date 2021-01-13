TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

CES 2021: What to Watch for From Microsoft and Walmart on Wednesday

Expect both companies to share key learnings from their response to the pandemic on the third day of this year's CES.
Author:
Publish date:

While CES this year has gone virtual because of the pandemic, there's been no shortage of big tech announcements and news.

This year's show began on Monday, and on Tuesday saw key announcements from automaker General Motors  (GM) - Get Report, as well as rival chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and  Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report.

On Wednesday, keynote addresses by tech giant Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report and retail behemoth Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report should be of particular interest to investors. Here's some of what to expect:

1. Microsoft 9 a.m. - 9.30 a.m.

Who: Brad Smith, President

Smith’s first keynote address at CES in nearly a decade will delve into the role of technology in corporate security, privacy and sustainability. He will also talk about how Big Tech and governments need to be more responsible as technology is used as both a tool that powers economies and communities, and a weapon that can undermine democracy and fundamental human rights. 

In addition, Smith will discuss the tech giant's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Microsoft's learnings from hosting global virtual-only events. In fact, Microsoft is the technology partner for CES, with Azure, Teams and Power Platform being used to host the event.

2. Walmart 1 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.

Who: Doug McMillon, CEO 

McMillon will discuss the retail giant's surge in online sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, a factor largely responsible for its success in 2020, as well as recent climate commitments and efforts to promote racial equality.

U.S. e-commerce sales for Walmart jumped 79% in Wal-Mart's third quarter, and that was before the introduction of the company's answer to Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report Prime, known as Wal-Mart +. Wal-Mart has taken its time developing Wal-Mart +, focusing on the customer experience rather than simply racking up subscribers out of the gate, and this bodes well for the company's future.

Investors finally seem to have accepted the fact that Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is in a position to compete with Amazon head-to-head, with the key to its success being the company's surge in online sales.

Microsoft, Walmart, Nvidia and Amazon are key holdings in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

6. VMWare
INVESTING

VMWare Shares Slump As CEO Pat Gelsinger Tapped to Lead Intel; Dell Slides

A Hongguang Mini EV made by SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile. The three-door all-electric compact car can run for 170 kilometres on a single charge, retailing for 28,800 yuan. Photo: General Motors
INVESTING

General Motors Extends Gains as 'Electrification' Sparks Upgrade

Johnson & Johnson vaccine
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson One Shot Covid-19 Vaccine Delayed

New Intel CEO Robert Swan
INVESTING

Intel CEO Bob Swan Will Step Down in February

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Up as Wall Street Eyes Trump Impeachment, Stimulus Plans

Target Lead
INVESTING

Target Posts Solid 17% Gain in November/December Sales

Dropbox
INVESTING

Dropbox Slashes Jobs As Work From Home Policy Reduces Office Needs; Shares Slide

Sozzi: Why Urban Outfitters Isn't Dressed for Success
INVESTING

Urban Outfitters Drops: What Wall Street Is Saying