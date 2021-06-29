Cerevel Doubles on Progress With Schizophrenia Drug Test

Cerevel's treatment candidate for schizophrenia in testing showed meaningful improvement over placebo. The stock is higher.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) - Get Report more than doubled after the clinical-stage biopharma reported progress in testing of its schizophrenia drug.

Both doses of the company's experimental CVL-231 treatment demonstrated a "clinically meaningful" improvement over placebo among study participants.

The results "provide important evidence for the specific activation of the M4 receptor as a potential treatment approach for schizophrenia,” said John M. Kane, a physician who is chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, N.Y.

Shares of Cerevel at last check were trading at a 52-week high $25.63, compared with Monday's close at $12.57. The stock has bounced off a 52-week low $9 set in late October.

The drug was "generally well tolerated" and the discontinuation rates of CVL-231 and a placebo were similar.

In addition, both the 30mg dose and the 20mg twice-daily dose showed "clinically meaningful antipsychotic activity."

The treatment selectively targets the brain's M4 receptor, which has yielded a "robust and clinically meaningful antipsychotic effect" while avoiding debilitating side effects commonly seen with other dopamine antagonists.

The drug also didn't show some of the serious gastrointestinal side effects that have limited other schizophrenia treatments.

“Novel approaches for treating schizophrenia have been challenging to identify for decades, and patients and caregivers are seeking new therapies without the debilitating side effects that lead to poor compliance and relapse,” said Raymond Sanchez, a physician who is chief medical officer at Cerevel.