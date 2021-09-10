These CEOs, Influencers, and Celebrities Inspire, Motivate, and Educate Young Investors
There are a lot of CEOs, influencers, and celebrities that stop by TheStreet's headquarters in New York City. Nearly all discuss their passion for financial and investing literacy.
Watch the video above or catch the uninterrupted conversations below with these high-profile investors, celebrities, and experts:
- Ross Mac. The former Wall Street pro, musician, and host of Revolt TV's hit weekly segment Maconomics joined Coffee With Katherine to discuss financial literacy, generational wealth, and so much more.
- MeetKevin. The YouTuber, financial analyst, and now politician discussed his top advice for retail traders and his mission to change the dialogue around 'meme' stocks.
- Beeple. The famed artist breaks down NFTs on Coffee With Katherine.
- Peter Tuchman. The Einstein of Wall Street says his message is to inspire, educate and motivate young people.
- Tiffany Aliche. The Budgetnista discusses the real estate bubble and the importance of financial freedom.
- ABC's Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary joined TheStreet to break down how he built his financial wealth.
- Sallie Krawcheck. The founder of Ellevest talks about diversity at all levels of corporate America and empowering women through finance.
- Suni Harford, President of Asset Management for UBS Financial Services explains why remote working is good news for female financial advisors.
- Kiss frontman Gene Simmons sat down to discuss a range of financial topics.
Experts are always stopping by TheStreet. Here are a few worth watching from our partners:
- Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and tax expert from TheStreet's partner TurboTax, discussed the tax implications on cryptocurrency. (sponsored)
- Ed Lopez, Managing Director and Head of ETF Product at VanEck, says the future is here, with an explanation of the Metaverse. (sponsored)