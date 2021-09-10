September 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
These CEOs, Influencers, and Celebrities Inspire, Motivate, and Educate Young Investors

These CEOs, Influencers, and Celebrities Inspire, Motivate, and Educate Young Investors

Author:
and
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
2:39

There are a lot of CEOs, influencers, and celebrities that stop by TheStreet's headquarters in New York City. Nearly all discuss their passion for financial and investing literacy.  

Watch the video above or catch the uninterrupted conversations below with these high-profile investors, celebrities, and experts: 

Experts are always stopping by TheStreet. Here are a few worth watching from our partners:

  • Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and tax expert from TheStreet's partner TurboTax, discussed the tax implications on cryptocurrency. (sponsored)
  • Ed Lopez, Managing Director and Head of ETF Product at VanEck, says the future is here, with an explanation of the Metaverse. (sponsored)

Related Videos

AMC Theatres Lead
Play
Video

The History of AMC Entertainment: The World's First Multiplex (Video)

Eloisa_1
Play
Video

Could Cryptocurrency Education End Poverty? Top Tokenization Influencer

Peter Tuchman Lead
Play
Video

Why This NYSe Trade Encourages Younger Investors to Enter the Market

17 San jose san francisco sh
Play
Video

Buying Your First Home? Consider These Trending Cities

Rich Pets Lead
Play
Video

Meet Instagram's Richest Dogs and Cats

Covid-19 Coronavirus Delta Variant Lead
Play
Video

Delta Variant: What Remote Working Could Mean for Women In Finance

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
Play
Video

Big Promises By Big Brands: Companies Vow to Be Carbon Neutral By 2050

A person walks past a GameStop in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on January 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Play
Video

Get Educated Before Investing in GameStop: Budgetnista