September 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Are Bitcoins Taxed? A Guide to Capital Gains and Losses
Publish date:

Central Bankers Criticize Bitcoin as Speculative Vehicle

Sweden’s Riksbank Gov. Stefan Ingves compares trading bitcoin to trading stamps and cites a risk of collapse.
Author:

El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender this week, but not everyone is so enthusiastic. You can count the central bank chiefs of Mexico and Sweden among the doubters.

Bitcoin represents more a vehicle for barter than a real currency, Bank of Mexico Gov. Alejandro Diaz de Leon said Thursday, according to Reuters.

Bitcoin carries high risk and doesn’t constitute a stable store of value, he said.

"Whoever receives bitcoin in exchange for a good or service, we believe that [transaction] is more akin to bartering because that person is exchanging a good for a good, but not really money for a good," said Diaz de Leon.

"In our times, money has evolved to be fiat money issued by central banks. Bitcoin is more like a dimension of precious metals than daily legal tender."

TheStreet Recommends

Sweden’s Riksbank Gov. Stefan Ingves on Thursday compared trading bitcoin to trading stamps, Bloomberg reports. He’s skeptical of currencies without government backing.

“Private money usually collapses sooner or later,” Ingves said.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon called Bitcoin “a fraud.”

The cryptocurrency recently traded at $45,852, down 2%. It has stabilized a bit from a plunge on Tuesday. But it remains volatile.

Investors should keep in mind: Bitcoin is not a currency in any real sense, as the central bankers pointed out. Real currencies are used for real transactions, buying goods and services.

Bitcoin is used for speculation. Advocates call it a store of value, but critics say its value stems entirely from the fact that speculators are eager to own it.

Tags
terms:
CryptocurrencyBitcoin
Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Democrats Propose 2% Tax on Stock Buybacks

Closing Bell: Signet Jewelers Leads S&P 500; Wall Street Ends in Red
INVESTING

Stocks Waver on COVID, Inflation Concern, Apple Slumps On Epic Games Ruling

Dave & Buster's Surges After Solid Q4 Earnings as VR Game Launches Support Comps
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Sunrun, Peloton, Dave & Buster's

Sunrun CEO: Solar Gains Won't Be Reversed By Falling Oil Prices
INVESTING

Sunrun Stock Surges on Needham Buy Rating, $75 Price Target

Pfizer BioNTech Lead
INVESTING

BioNTech Stock Rises; Firm to Seek Vaccine Approval for Ages 5-11

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Stock Slides After Judge Rules On App Payment Dispute in 'Fortnite' Case

Dave & Buster's Shares Fall on Weak Outlook and Earnings
INVESTING

Dave & Buster's Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat, Price-Target Boosts

Kroger Lead
INVESTING

Kroger Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Outlook Boost Linked to COVID Shopping