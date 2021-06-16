TheStreet home
Centene Rises After Affirming Earnings Guidance

Centene stock is higher after the insurer affirms its 2021 annual earnings forecast days after paying settlements to Ohio and Mississippi.
Centene  (CNC) - Get Report advanced on Wednesday after the health-care insurer's annual earnings forecasts came within analysts' estimates.

Shares of the St. Louis company at last check were 5.1% higher at $73.56.

Stocks Fluctuate as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve's Policy Update

The company affirmed its full-year 2021 adjusted-earnings estimate of $5.05 to $5.35 a share. The FactSet consensus calls for earnings of $5.23 a share.

Centene, the country's largest seller of Medicaid health plans, said it expected 2022 full-year revenue of $124 billion. 

The FactSet estimate is calling for $126 billion in revenue, while the Bloomberg consensus is looking for a range of $117.53 billion to $133.55 billion.

The company, which had 1.93 million members as of Jan. 1, is targeting at least 3.3% adjusted net income margin by 2024.

The report comes days after Centene agreed to pay settlements to Ohio and Mississippi over claims that it inflated pharmacy costs.

Centene will pay $88 million to Ohio and $55 million to Mississippi in restitution. The company denies liability for the practices for which it is settling. Centene also said it reserved $1.1 billion to resolve similar claims in other states.

In April, Centene’s medical loss ratio, which reflects how much premium money goes to medical claims, hit 86.8% in the first quarter. While down from 88% a year earlier, the number surpassed analyst forecasts.

Still, the company registered profit of $699 million, or $1.19 a share, in the first quarter, up from $46 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Centene agreed in January to buy Magellan Health  (MGLN) - Get Report for $95 a share cash. The deal's enterprise value was $2.2 billion.

