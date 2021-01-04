TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Centene to Buy Magellan Health in $2.2 Billion Tie-Up

Centene agrees to buy Magellan Health for $95 a share in a deal with an enterprise value of $2.2 billion.
Author:
Publish date:

Healthcare insurer Centene  (CNC) - Get Report on Monday said agreed to buy Magellan Health  (MGLN) - Get Report for $95 a share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

Magellan Health shares gained more than 11% in premarket trading after the deal was announced. 

Magellan Health will add 5.5 million new members to Centene's government-sponsored health plans, as well as 18 million third-party customers of specialty health services. It will also add 2 million pharmacy benefit manager members and 16 million medical pharmacy members.

Magellan Health will be part of Centene's Health Care Enterprises division and will continue to independently support its existing customers and pursue growth opportunities, the companies said in a joint statement. 

Centene said it intends to primarily fund the cash portion of the acquisition through debt financing, and JPMorgan has provided a $2.381 billion bridge financing commitment.

The companies said they expect the deal to close in the second half of 2021, at which time Centene expects its debt-to-capital ratio to be in the low 40% range within 12 to 18 months.

Magellan Health has been looking to sell itself for some time. In early 2019, activist hedge fund Starboard Value, which at the time owned a roughly 10% stake in Magellan, called on the company to consider selling itself and nominated a board slate.

Magellan and Starboard reached a deal for four independent directors. Magellan also agreed to form a strategic review committee and drew interest from a handful of bidders for all or part of the company.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based health management services company in mid-2019 was reportedly close to a sale to private-equity firm Centerbridge Partners, though an agreement was never reached.

Shares of Magellan Health were up 11.12% at $92.05 in premarket trading on Monday, while shares of Centene rose 1.62% to $61.

Why Roku's Here to Stay According to a Real Money Contributor
INVESTING

Roku Gains on Reported Plans to Buy Failed Content Platform Quibi

Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ
MARKETS

Tesla, MGM and Entain, Bitcoin - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

pavini best buys furniture move sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Best Buys for January 2021

mortgage freeze sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Expect Mortgage Rates to Remain in a Deep Freeze in January

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Climb Higher, Dollar Slides Aa Vaccine Recovery Hopes Power Global Markets

MGM Falters Following Q4 Miss
LATEST NEWS

Entain Rejects Takeover Bid From MGM Resorts

the-difference-between-bitcoin-and-ethereum-technology
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Surges Past $33,000

Dr. Anthony Fauci Lead
LATEST NEWS

Covid Deaths Surpass 351,000 as Lockdown Debate Picks Up