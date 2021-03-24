TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Cruise Stocks Lower as CDC Affirms Nov. 1 for Resuming Trips

Major cruise stocks Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian fell after the CDC affirmed Nov. 1 as the date for resuming trips.
Author:
Publish date:

Major cruise line stocks -- Carnival  (CCL) - Get Report Royal Caribbean Cruises  (RCL) - Get Report and Norwegian Cruise Line  (NCLH) - Get Report -- fell Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the ban on U.S. cruises until Nov. 1 is still in place.

Carnival recently traded at $24.90, down 1.7%; Royal Caribbean at $83.25, down 0.8%; and Norwegian at $25.97, down 2.4%

Meanwhile, the Cruise Lines International Association, which represents 95% of global ocean-going cruise capacity, on Wednesday urged the CDC to allow a phased resumption of cruise operations from U.S. ports by July 1.

“The early-July timeframe is in line with President Biden’s forecast for when the U.S. will be ‘closer to normal,’” CLIA said in a statement.

“Over the past eight months, a highly controlled resumption of cruising has continued in Europe, Asia, and the South Pacific -- with nearly 400,000 passengers sailing to date in more than 10 major cruise markets,” the group’s president, Kelly Craighead, said.

“These voyages were successfully completed with industry-leading protocols that have effectively mitigated the spread of COVID-19.”

Last week, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian received price-target increases from J.P. Morgan, based on the prospect of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We … raise our price targets on slightly higher target multiples driven by positively evolving expectations for potential pricing power,” J.P. Morgan analyst Brandt Montour wrote in a commentary.

Also last week, UBS raised its rating on Carnival to buy from neutral and more than doubled its target price to $42 from $20 on optimism about the company's long-term prospects.

Tags
terms:
EntertainmentTravel
Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Stocks End Down, Nasdaq Drops and Oil Prices Rally

JPMorgan Chase Lead
INVESTING

JPMorgan CEO Jennifer Roberts Will Lead Consumer Banking

Apollo Global Eyes Takeover of Hilton Grand Vacations for Up to $36 a Share
INVESTING

Apollo Global Management Offers Bonuses to Retain Associates

cannabis sh
INVESTING

New York Inches Closer to Legalizing Recreational Cannabis

Tesla Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Tesla and Bitcoin

Jim Cramer Reveals What the Intel-Mobileye Deal Means for Nvidia
INVESTING

How to Trade Intel After Stock Reverses Big Gains

Dave & Busters Slumps After Trimming Full Year Guidance Following Q2 Earnings
INVESTING

Dave & Buster's Target Lifted as Vaccine Enables Stores to Reopen

Here Is What Jim Cramer Expects From Alcoa's Earnings
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Alcoa, Calumet Specialty