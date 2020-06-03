Cboe Delays Trading Floor Reopening by a Week Amid Unrest

The Cboe options exchange delayed reopening its trading floor by a week following the civil unrest and curfews in the city.

The CBOE Global Market (CBOE) - Get Report in Chicago announced postponed reopening its options-exchange trading floor until June 15 in the wake of the civil unrest and curfews in the city.

The trading floor had been scheduled to open on Monday, June 8.

The delay is due to "closures across the city of Chicago and limited access to the area surrounding the CBOE building," the company said in a statement. The owner of the exchange says that it is continuing to monitor the situation.

The exchange has resorted to electronic-only trading since March 15 in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Civil unrest has exploded in major cities across the country, with mostly peaceful protests devolving into rioting and looting, since George Floyd died while he was being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer.

Chicago on Tuesday had its fourth straight night of curfew, following the lead of other states. New York City has put in place an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew through the rest of the week to quell protests across the city.

Chicago's curfew, which has begun at 9 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. daily since Saturday, has led to daily suspensions of travel in the area and the closure of the city's Loop public transportation to anyone who doesn't live or work in the area.

The New York Stock Exchange reopened May 26, with the exchange allowing only a "subset" of brokers onto its trading floor.

Those brokers were required to wear masks and submit to temperature checks to mitigate the chance of spreading the coronavirus.

Cboe shares were falling 0.1% to $102.56 in trading on the news.