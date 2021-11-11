Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Meet Cathie Wood's New Neighbors in St. Petersburg, Florida
Meet Cathie Wood's New Neighbors in St. Petersburg, Florida
Publish date:

Cathie Wood's Ark Snatches 2.7 Million Shares of Palantir

Ark ETFs bought 1.48 million shares Tuesday and 1.25 million shares Wednesday, worth about $62 million in recent trading.
Author:

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has loaded up on shares of data analytics software company Palantir Technologies after they slid following Tuesday’s earnings report.

Ark exchange-traded funds bought 1,483,975 shares Tuesday, worth about $36 million at Tuesday’s close. Then they bought 1,251,850 shares Wednesday, worth about $28 million at Wednesday’s close.

The whole kitty was worth about $62 million Thursday, with Palantir recently trading at $22.80, up 1%.

We’re holding a Veterans Day Sale for our Action Alerts PLUS investment club. Get in on the conversation and get the latest investment ideas and trading strategies. For 48 hours, we’re offering 30% off with this special sale. Click here and save $150. 

The ETFs that bought shares are ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF  (ARKQ) - Get ARK Industrial Innovation ETF Report, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF  (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report.

TheStreet Recommends

After the earnings report, RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded Palantir to underperform from sector perform with a price target of $19, down from $25.

The analyst cited the company's "mixed" third quarter results with deceleration in the government business, while noting that its commercial acceleration that is being fueled by SPAC investments is "unsustainable."

Jaluria added that his confidence in Palantir’s 30% growth is reduced, and he sees the stock as fully valued.

Citi analyst Tyler Radke reiterated his sell rating and $18 price target on the stock. Palantir's decelerating growth "came into center view" in the third quarter, with weakness in both commercial and government, he said according to the Fly.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill was more upbeat, keeping his buy rating and $31 price target for the stock.

“PLTR delivered ahead of expectations on both top and bottom lines … and operating margin, although the magnitude of the top-line beat fell short compared to Q2,” he wrote in a commentary.

Tags
terms:
Software & ServicesInvestingStocks
LegalZoom Lead
INVESTING

LegalZoom Stock Drops on Quarterly Loss, Adjusted-Profit Miss

A screen showing the listing of JD.com in Hong Kong outside the trading hall of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on June 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

Alibaba, JD.com Shares Rise on Strong Singles Day Sales

Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla's China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020.
INVESTING

Tesla Is the Most Googled Stock of 2021, Survey Finds

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Defends Covid Vaccine Against Myocarditis Issue

Duolingo Lead
INVESTING

Duolingo Stock Gains After Narrower-Than-Expected Quarterly Loss

Paysafe Lead
MARKETS

Paysafe Stock Tumbles To Record Low After Q3 Earnings, 2021 Revenue Guidance Cut

Lordstown Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Stock Jumps on $230M Pact to Sell Plant to Foxconn

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Rivian, Paysafe Active; Disney Pulls Dow Lower - Stock Market Live