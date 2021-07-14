TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
The Name Behind the ETF: What Is ARK Invest?
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Swaps Nvidia and Shopify for Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sheds shares of Nvidia and Shopify, shifting capital to Coinbase Global amid a stock price dip.
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management  (ARK)  shed shares in chipmaker Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report and e-commerce back-end provider Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Report, shifting some of its capital into Coinbase Global  (COIN)  amid a dip in the crypto exchange provider’s stock price.

The popular exchange-traded fund sold 785 shares of Nvidia, estimated to be worth about $635,850, according to Business Insider. ARK also sold 16,034 shares in e-commerce company Shopify, estimated to be worth about $24.3 million.

The investment firm snapped up 27,844 shares, estimated to be worth about $6.77 million, in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on the dip, according to reports. Share-purchase information comes from a subscription to ARK's daily trading information.

This purchase comes less than three weeks after ARK Invest added 214,718 shares of Coinbase between its ARK Innovation  (ARKK) - Get Report and ARK Next Generation Internet  (ARKW) - Get Report ETFs. 

The increase in holdings has boosted ARK Innovation's Coinbase holdings from 3.6 million shares to over 3.8 million, while ARK Web X ETF's Coinbase holdings increased from over 870,000 shares to more than 900,000.

Coinbase now comprises 4.07% of ARK Innovation ETF holdings, up from 3.85%. The company now makes up 3.76% of the ARK Web X ETF, up from 3.62%.

Shares of Coinbase ended the trading day Tuesday down 1.76% at $243.31. They were up 0.12% at $243.60 in premarket trading Wednesday.

Shares of Nvidia, which have gained more than 54% year to date, ended the trading day Tuesday down 1.28% at $810. In premarket trading the stock was up 0.38% at $813.05. 

Shopify shares closed Tuesday up 1.44% at $1,516.47; at last check the stock was down 2.6% at $1,477.01 in premarket trading.

