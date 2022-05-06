Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shopify, Coinbase, LatAm E-Commerce Firm

Skip to main content
Ark funds snagged several tech stocks that have struggled recently. Wood maintains that a drop in tech stocks is a buying opportunity.
Investment luminary Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Thursday bought and sold familiar names, including a Latin American e-commerce company.

Wood snagged several technology stocks that have struggled recently. She has said the plunge in tech stocks represents a buying opportunity.

All the valuations below are as of Thursday’s close.

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report purchased 2,861 shares of the Buenos Aires e-commerce-platform company MercadoLibre  (MELI) - Get MercadoLibre, Inc. Report, valued at $2.6 million. The stock, currently trading around $905, has dropped by almost a third this year. The company focuses on South America, Central America and the U.S.

Ark funds bought 129,419 shares of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $53.5 million.

Ark funds snapped up 63,039 shares of Coinbase  (COIN) , the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $7.2 million.

On the selling side, Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report unloaded 26,131 shares of electric vehicle titan Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, valued at $22.8 million. In the past, Wood has said her Tesla shares merely represent profit-taking. The company remains Ark Innovation’s biggest holding.

Ark funds dumped 874,926 shares of social-media platform Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, valued at $44 million. Wood has expressed approval of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s proposal to purchase the microblogging company, so this sale likely represents profit-sharing too.

And Ark Fintech Innovation sold 195,003 shares of real estate information service Zillow  (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report, valued at $7.8 million.

Ark Innovation Performance

Ark Innovation has dropped 53% so far this year, amid the slump in technology stocks. It's down 72% from its February 2021 peak. Wood has brushed off the descent, saying her investment focus is five years. 

Indeed, Ark Innovation has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. As of May 5, the ETF had an annualized total return of 15.3% during that period, compared with 13.6% for the S&P 500, according to Morningstar.

Investors apparently haven’t given up on Wood. Ark Innovation saw an investment inflow of $790 million year to date as of April 29, according to Bloomberg

